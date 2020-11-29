Local Resident’s Book Debuts as an Amazon #1 Hot New Release

Beth Bullard’s book Tragically Beautiful has earned the number one ranking and Hot New Release on Amazon.

Beth utilized tragedy and grief to write this compelling story of hope and perseverance. The book’s release was also met with an overwhelming response, receiving reviews from New York Times Best Selling Authors’ likes.

“Raw, but oftentimes lyrical, with moments of humor and heartbreaking realism, Beth Bullard tells her story of being a woman and mother faced with a sudden and cataclysmic loss, and with touching honesty, she shares the path she found toward healing,” said New York Times Best Selling Author, Kristen Ashley.

Beth has stated that in the end, the book is really a celebration of life and hope. She has also said that the book ultimately reflects on the simple gifts each day provides if one takes the time to look.

“I felt compelled to give a voice to those things not often talked about, but frequently lived,” said Beth. “To offer myself and others an opportunity to pause and consider life from a different vantage point,” Beth said.

For more information regarding Beth Bullard and her work, visit: bethbullard.com or purchase her book Tragically Beautiful, visit https://amzn.to/3jw8OdB.