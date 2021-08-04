Three UCHealth Hospitals Among Best in the State

For the tenth year in a row, U.S. News and World Report ranks UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, located on the Anschutz Medical Campus, as the No. 1 hospital in the state. U.S. News ranks UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland as the No. 2 hospital in Colorado and UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins No. 4.

U.S. News also ranks University of Colorado Hospital among the nation’s best in eight specialties including No. 2 in pulmonology & lung surgery (lung and respiratory care), a distinction it shares with National Jewish Health. Poudre Valley Hospital is nationally ranked by U.S. News in the specialty of orthopedics.

“The past year has tested every health care worker and hospital, and these rankings are a testament to the dedication and perseverance of UCHealth’s employees and providers in providing the very best care for our patients,” said Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO. “Quality, safety and an excellent experience for our patients are always UCHealth’s top priorities.”

Over the past year, UCHealth has participated in 53 clinical trials related to COVID-19, leveraging its strong relationship with the CU School of Medicine and UCHealth researchers to develop new treatments, vaccines and a better understanding of the virus.

“Our patient experience scores and patients’ outcomes reflect how extremely dedicated our staff members and providers are to providing exceptional care to every patient, every day,” said Kevin Unger, president and CEO of Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies. “We are honored to be able to provide advanced care and cutting-edge capabilities to our patients close to home.”

U.S. News rankings also recognized Medical Center of the Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital as high-performers in several specialties and procedures:

MCR is a high-performer in pulmonology and lung surgery, urology, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, back surgery, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, pneumonia, stroke and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

PVH is a high-performer in pulmonology and lung surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, pneumonia and stroke.As Colorado’s only adult academic medical center, University of Colorado Hospital provides clinical trials and innovative treatments through a strong partnership with the CU Anschutz Medical Campus. Faculty from the CU School of Medicine are renowned experts in their fields and drive the quality recognized by the U.S. News rankings.University of Colorado Hospital’s eight nationally ranked specialties are:

Pulmonology and Lung Surgery

Rheumatology

Diabetes and Endocrinology

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

Ear, Nose and Throat

Rehabilitation

Urology

CancerThe annual Best Hospitals rankings, now in its 32nd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions. For the 2021-22 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions.

For the full list of Colorado hospital rankings, visit health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.