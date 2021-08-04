Happening in Wellington: Three Businesses Open Doors Downtown

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

Throughout July, three businesses officially opened their doors in downtown Wellington. Stop in for some shopping, beer, and BBQ!

The BBQ Love Shack and Old Colorado Brewing Company partnered up in one location at 3700 W. Cleveland Ave in Wellington. They held an event to celebrate on July 31, 2021, from 10 am to 11 pm.

Old Colorado Brewing Company owners Brandon and Tara Neckel and team are excited to be back open and serving beer after doors closed at the old grain elevator on 1st street in December 2019. Old Colorado Brewing Company originally opened in 1989, making it Northern Colorado’s first craft beer. They will have Old Joe Cream Ale, grandpa’s recipe, on tap for re-opening day.

The BBQ Love Shack is your Saturday destination for hometown backyard neighborhood BBQ. They will be open on Saturdays only, for now, serving Award-Winning BBQ, mouth-watering sides, and homemade desserts. Go early because they will run out, they do all their food fresh. Check out thebbqloveshack.com to see their menu.

While BBQ Love Shack is only open on Saturday, other food trucks will have their night on Main Street the other nights of the week. Old Colorado Brewing Company is open Mondays through Thursdays from 3 pm to 8 pm, Fridays from noon to 9, Saturdays from 10 am to 9 pm, and Sundays from noon to 8 pm. They will have other food trucks throughout the week and various other events happening to keep you entertained. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

Rust Vintage Marketplace opened doors at 3734 Cleveland Ave in downtown Wellington. They are open Thursdays from 2 pm to 8 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 12 pm to 7 pm, and Sundays by appointment only. You can also find their products inside Dandelions & Rust in Fort Collins or at the Main Street Market on Thursday nights this summer.

Rust Vintage Marketplace sells restored furniture, handmade pottery, vintage decor, classic car memorabilia, unique finds, and much more. Owners Todd and Cris Benz grew up as children of small business owners, raised to value personalized service and rural communities. They have a passion for helping people find something that makes them smile and appreciate unique things made to last. They launched their business in 2018 and are excited to open doors in downtown Wellington.

Rust Vintage Marketplace is always discovering, restoring, and creating new products, so visit often or follow them on Instagram to find their latest and greatest. Their website is rustvintagemarketplace.com.