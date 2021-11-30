Tinnitus Explained

Daniel Knudsen | Independent Audiology

No matter what you hear on TV and read on the internet, there is NO CURE for tinnitus! Tinnitus usually results from past noise exposure and hearing loss but can be exacerbated by many other conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease, middle ear fluid, Meniere’s disease, chemotherapy treatments, caffeine, Aspirin, and increased daily stress.

Tinnitus does NOT originate from the ears and resides in the descending auditory neural pathway down through the dorsal cochlear nucleus due to a blockage of ion channels in the brain at the molecular level. Tinnitus Retraining Therapy (TRT) by Dr.’s Jastreboff is the only scientifically proven effective method for relieving tinnitus, but it is expensive! It requires the use of masking devices like hearing aids that produce white, pink, brown, or other noise to “hide” your tinnitus while you go through intensive psychological counseling for nearly a year or more.

They’ll teach you how to remove it from your consciousness and slide it into the subconscious where you no longer perceive it.

I do not offer TRT services due to poor or no reimbursement by insurance companies (almost ALL hearing aid manufacturers offer tinnitus masking in their higher-end HA’s also).

Please give Dr. Dan a call or visit his website at independentaudiology.com if you need further information. Fort Collins: (970) 817-2300 or Wellington: (970) 817-2300