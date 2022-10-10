UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies Plans Major Expansion

Investment will help meet growing demand for exceptional medical care in northern Colorado plus establish a new cancer center in Loveland

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) is planning a major expansion to meet the growing healthcare needs of northern Colorado.

The highlights of the expansion project include a new tower that will be built on the north side of the hospital, the creation of a comprehensive cancer center, an expanded emergency department, and additional imaging and cardiac spaces. When complete, the project will increase the hospital’s bed capacity from 187 to 283 with room to grow up to 319 beds.

“We are excited to expand our offerings in one of the fastest-growing areas of the state and expand patients’ access to our nationally recognized specialists and clinical care teams,” said UCHealth President and CEO Elizabeth Concordia. “It is important for us that we continue to meet the needs of the community, both today and into the future.”

Weld and Larimer counties were among the top five counties for population growth between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In that time, Weld’s population grew more than 30 percent. Larimer grew nearly 20 percent. In part because of population growth, Colorado currently has fewer hospital beds per 1,000 population than the U.S. average. The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that U.S. states average 2.38 beds per 1,000 residents; Colorado has 1.91 beds, the 8th lowest number among all states and the District of Columbia.

“For several years, our hospitals in northern Colorado have been operating at or near full capacity, and this investment will allow us to continue to meet the needs of our growing community,” said Kevin Unger, the president, and chief executive officer of the hospital. “In addition to an increase in patient bed capacity, we are thrilled to build a comprehensive cancer center and expand our cardiac and imaging services.”