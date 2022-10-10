Letter to the Editor: Matt Canaga for Larimer County Coroner

Dear Editor,

I’m writing regarding my good friend Matt Canaga, candidate for Larimer County Coroner. Matt has been one of my best friends for my whole life. My opinion of him couldn’t be higher. When we graduated high school, he immediately joined the marines to serve his country and served two tours in Iraq. Since then, he started his amazing family. His dedication to his wife and kids is absolutely second to none. He has strong faith in God and Christian values. He has never stopped building on his education, including a degree in Criminal Justice, Death Investigation Certification, and hundreds of hours of advanced forensic science training. At present, Matt sits as the longest-tenured employee at the County Coroner’s office with 13 years of experience on the job, and thousands of death investigations throughout his career. As my friendship with Matt grows older, I’m continuously amazed and inspired by his uncompromising devotion to his family, faith, and career.

A brief anecdote: When the pandemic first struck, the world was a scary and uncertain place. Like many others, I was laid off from my job, and unsure how to pay my rent or find my next meal. Matt, and his lovely wife Christy, took it upon themselves to buy and deliver a trunk full of groceries to my apartment in my time of need. This is the compassion Matt shows to all his friends. I believe he treats every family who has lost their loved one much the same, with kindness and sympathy.

In conclusion, Matt Canaga is the most experienced, qualified, compassionate choice for Larimer County Coroner. His endless endorsements include his predecessor Dr. James Wilkerson, as well as the entire senior staff of the coroner’s office. Matt views the integrity and standards of the office with the utmost seriousness, and believes the position is above politics. He genuinely cares for the families he works with in their time of loss. Please give him your vote this November.

Sincerely, Luke Sorensen