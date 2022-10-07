UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Announces Capital Campaign to Support Poudre Valley Hospital Transformation 

Woodward Charitable Trust and Markley Motors kick off efforts with leadership gifts.

UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation launched a capital campaign recently to help fund UCHealth’s initiative to transform Poudre Valley Hospital, a community mainstay approaching its 100th anniversary in 2025.

“Philanthropic support from our community has been a pillar throughout the hospital’s history, assisting in building new facilities — such as our cancer center on the Harmony Campus in 2014 — creating new programs, advancing research, and more,” said Annette Geiselman, the foundation’s campaign manager. “Our donors have always been our partners in nurturing a culture of excellence and innovation, and we are delighted to see that continue with this campaign.”

Originally built in 1925, PVH has been renovated and expanded over the years, from small retrofitting projects to large expansions, to continue meeting the needs of the community. In recent years, the hospital has built and opened an expanded neonatal intensive care unit, a new inpatient rehabilitation unit, an expanded emergency department, an orthopedic inpatient unit, a state-of-the-art laboratory, a new progressive care and cardiac wing, and a second catheterization lab.

Construction on the master plan project started last October and is planned for completion in 2025. The project includes comprehensive improvements in key areas: cardiovascular services, women’s and children’s care, outpatient surgery, behavioral health services, orthopedics, neurology, outpatient infusion services, and the main entrance and lobby.

To help launch the capital campaign, the Woodward Charitable Trust and the Markley family, owner of Markley Motors in Fort Collins, made leadership-level gifts. In recognition, UCHealth will name two areas of the hospital in honor of each of these donors.

“We are grateful to the Woodward Charitable Trust and to the Markley family for their truly transformative gifts,” said Kevin Unger, president, and CEO of the hospital. “Their generosity will have a significant impact on the health of our community now and for generations to come as we carry out this project. The Woodward Charitable Trust and the Markley’s each have venerable reputations as community builders, and we cherish our decades-long relationship with them. Their contributions to this campaign are a profound example of the vital role philanthropy plays in accelerating and advancing health care for our region.”

“The Woodward Charitable Trust was established more than seven decades ago with the express purpose of giving back to our communities,” said Chris Fawzy, president of Woodward Charitable Trust and general counsel of Woodward, Inc. “Our philanthropic support of the hospital spans decades, ranging from program funding to event sponsorship to campaigns such as this one. We are pleased to continue a tradition of supporting the hospital’s growth and innovation, a tradition that began with the 1960s capital campaign resulting in the Woodward Wing of PVH. This gift reaffirms our commitment to supporting the health of the communities we serve, as well as live and work in.”

Speaking on behalf of the Markley family, Doug Markley said his family was inspired when they learned of the plans for the project at PVH, and they wanted to be part of it. “Markley Motors is celebrating 86 years of serving our community, and we can think of no better commemoration than a contribution to the community’s centerpiece of health. As a family and as a business, we believe that a healthy, strong community needs an exceptional hospital, and we are pleased to support the plan that will prepare PVH for the next century of care.”

To learn more about the PVH transformation and the capital campaign, visit pvhcampaign.org.