Pathways Inpatient Care Center Now Open and Accepting Patients

Pathways, Northern Colorado’s leading provider of hospice, palliative care, grief and loss counseling services, has now opened its 12-bed, stand-alone hospice inpatient care center and is accepting patients.

Located at 317 Carpenter Road between Fort Collins and Loveland, the intentionally built Pathways Inpatient Care Center (PICC) will provide high-quality, compassionate hospice care in a home-like setting to patients needing hospital-level treatment.

The 15,000-square-foot facility will open with twelve beds, though it has the capacity to expand to eighteen when needed. The PICC is the only stand-alone, inpatient hospice facility in northern Colorado and, will serve not only local residents but will welcome patients from the State’s eastern plains, Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas. Each of the rooms is large enough to accommodate groups of visitors and allows up to three family members to stay overnight and utilize a communal kitchen.

The PICC was constructed on the east end of the Pathways campus along Carpenter Road between Fort Collins and Loveland. The new facility is built in a semi-circle facing north to represent the circle of life. Included in the building, to care for patients and families, is also a large, communal kitchen for families to prepare and eat meals together, gardens and walkways to blend the indoor and outdoor spaces, skylights and ample windows, a non-denominational chapel and other areas for quiet reflection – including an outdoor, walking Labyrinth and two rooms specially equipped with negative pressure ventilation allowing for the safe care of patients with COVID-19 and other infectious respiratory diseases

Pathways’ $8 million capital campaign is making possible this new, dedicated Inpatient Care Center. To learn more about how you can support the PICC campaign please visit https://pathways-care.org/capital-campaign/ Tours of the PICC are available for anyone interested in supporting the capital campaign. To schedule a tour, contact Nate Lamkin at Pathways at 970-292-1078 or nate.lamkin@pathways-care.org.

Established in 1978, Pathways is a nonprofit agency providing exceptional hospice care in the last months of life, complete palliative care for those with long-term serious illness, and community-wide grief support for residents of Larimer and Weld counties in northern Colorado. Pathways is an affiliate of the Care Synergy network and can be reached at www.pathways-care.org and (970) 663-3500.

Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice, and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways, and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org