UCHealth Opens Renovated Wing at Poudre Valley Hospital

UCHealth is expanded critical care services with a renovated wing Thursday, August 20 at Poudre Valley Hospital to provide patients with greater care.

The newly renovated wing consists of a cardiac unit and a progressive care unit, both located on the fourth floor covering 14,109 square feet.

“Both of these units were thoughtfully designed to provide enhanced patient care and an exceptional patient experience,” said Poudre Valley Hospital (PVH) chief nursing officer Julie Nunley. “Every room features advanced technology that will also provide an additional layer of safety for our patients,” Julie said.

The 12-room progressive care unit is new and will have nurses caring for patients “coming up” the acuity scale as well as others “coming down” from an intensive care unit on their way to a medical/surgical room. Additionally, many patients in these circumstances need more monitoring and skills of a critical care team.

The 12-room cardiac unit has enabled UCHealth to offer electrophysiology procedures for the very first time in Fort Collins. Furthermore, the new unit has aided the hospital in its capacity to treat patients with emergencies ranging from immediate care for heart attacks to diagnosing and clearing blocked arteries.

Both of the new units will be connected with UCHealth Virtual Health Center in Denver to help in monitoring patients’ status around the clock remotely. This will allow for a partnership of care with the PCU nurse by directly caring for the patient and nurses from the Virtual Health Center providing further layers of safety.

“Philanthropic investment from grateful patients and community members allows us to provide leading-edge technology to ensure that we can bring the most innovative, comprehensive care to northern Colorado,” said Erica Siemers, the Foundation’s regional executive director.

For more information regarding the newly renovated wing at Poudre Valley Hospital, visit: https://www.uchealth.org/today/uchealth-opens-renovated-wing-at-poudre-valley-hospital-pvh/