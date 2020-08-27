An honor procession of emergency services vehicles will take place Friday, August 28 at 12:45 pm to honor the life and public service of Larimer County Department of Natural Resources Ranger Brendan Unitt.

The procession will start at Timberline Road and Drake Road in Fort Collins, proceeding east on Drake Road to Ziegler Road later traveling south on Ziegler Road to Harmony Road. Additionally, the public is encouraged to join the procession route showing their support and paying their respects to Ranger Unitt.

Eventually, once the procession proceeds east on Harmony Road, it will travel across Interstate 25 ending at County Line Road turning south for a private family service. Also, donations are being accepted on behalf of Brendan’s family at P.O. Box 272253.

A Livestream of Brendan Unitt’s memorial service is currently pending.