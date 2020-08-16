Windsor to host Blood Drive

August 16, 2020 Steven Bonifazi Health and Wellness 0

The town of Windsor is hosting a blood drive Monday, August 17 from 10 am to 2:30 pm in Windsor to promote health and wellness.

The blood drive comes as part of Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture Department’s efforts in encouraging the well-being of all. Additionally, Windsor has partnered with nonprofit organization Vitalant for the Blood Drive.

Individuals interested in donating can help up to three patients as all blood types are accepted. Prospective participants are encouraged to register online or by phone. Additionally, there are current donation guidelines and a COVID-19 online.

For more information including where to register, visit: https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa or call 303 363-2220

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Food Truck Line Up for Thurs, 8/13 - Sun, 8/16

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 4 days ago

Logo Design and Brand Bundle!

(970) 682-4593

by Cursor Magnet - 3 weeks ago

Are you needing in-home senior care?

970-658-8228

by Senior Helpers of Northern Colorado - 1 month ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply