Metropolitan Theaters Announced Reopening of Five Additional Theaters

Metropolitan Theaters Corporation has announced the reopening of five of their 16 theaters to provide moviegoers a safe and fun form of entertainment.

The reopened theatres will now feature enhances safety procedures in accordance with current local guidelines as well as a three-step approach in creating awareness for the new measures. Moviegoers will be alerted to what they can expect at the theatres, guest will be advised of the plans for employees and guests as well as safety precautions taken for food service within the theatres.

“We are excited to welcome our guests back to the movies,” said David Corwin, President. “Our guest’s health and safety remain our top priority, and we appreciate their trust and confidence in us as we reopen our theatres,” David said.

The planned reopening dates for the five theatres are as follows:

August 20 – MetroLux 14 Theatres at Centerra in Loveland, CO

August 28 – Isis Theatre in Aspen, CO, Wildhorse Stadium Cinemas in Steamboat Springs, CO, Redstone Cinemas in Park City, UT and Big Wood Cinemas in Hailey, ID.

Safety procedures for the theatres are as follows:

Ticket Purchases: Guests are encouraged to buy tickets online through the website for contactless payment or with our New Metropolitan Theatres app and are available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Ticket bar codes may be scanned at the theatre.

Safety Barriers: Safety barriers have been installed at the box offices and concession stands.

Social Distancing: Decals will be placed in high traffic areas (concessions stand, box office, and restrooms) to ensure a 6-ft distance between guests.

Auditoriums: Reduced capacities in each auditorium with 6-ft separation between each guest/party. For reserved recliner auditoriums, there will be a minimum of two empty seats between parties. In traditional auditoriums, there will be three empty seats between parties and every other row will remain empty.

Disinfect High-Contact Surfaces: high-contact surfaces will be disinfected frequently. This includes restrooms (sinks faucets, handles, etc.), auditoriums, entrances/exits, railings, counters, podiums, and kiosks. The box office will be sanitized after every transaction. Seats in the auditoriums will be disinfected between every show (seats, armrests and tray tables).

Face Coverings: Face masks required are to be worn at all times in the theatre except when eating while seated in the auditoriums.

Remain Home if Sick: Guests are requested to remain home if sick or have been in close contact with anyone experiencing signs of sickness.

Sanitizer Stations: For guest well-being, hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the theatre.

Drinking Fountains: will be closed.

Arcade Games: will be closed.

Employee safety procedures are as follows:

Temperature Check: Employee temperatures will be taken at the start of every shift. Any employee with a temperature or COVID symptoms per CDC recommendations will be asked to leave.

Proper Protective Equipment: All employees will be required to wear Proper Protective Equipment (PPE) which includes masks and gloves, and adhere to all CDC recommended standards of use for the equipment. Metropolitan Theatres will supply masks and gloves for all employees.

Hand Washing: All employees will be required to wash their hands at the start of their shift, and regularly, for at least 20 seconds.

Remain Home if Sick: An employee who is sick or not feeling well will be required to stay home. An employee who has been in close contact with anyone experiencing signs of sickness will remain home.

Safe Social-Distancing: Employees will practice safe social distancing and avoid personal contact in accordance with the CDC and local government guidelines.

Safety procedures for food and concessions are as follows:

Team members have been trained in proper food-handling protocols in order to reduce a person to person contact.

Safe social distancing decals will be placed on the ground to ensure that guests are maintaining a healthy distance of at least 6 ft apart while waiting in lines.

Self-serve soda machines (where applicable) will be managed by theater staff or closed. Upon purchasing a drink at the concession stand, guests will present their receipt to the employee working the drink station and they will fill the cup.

M Rewards Member Refills: A new cup or popcorn container will be given for all refills.

Self-serve condiment stations will be closed. Guests can request condiments at the concession stand.

For additional information regarding Metropolitan Theaters, visit: www.metrotheatres.com