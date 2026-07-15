10 Documents That Can Strengthen A Slip And Fall Case

The property owner’s insurance company has one default response to every slip-and-fall claim. You should’ve been more careful. That’s it. That’s the starting position. They’ll say the hazard was obvious. They’ll say you weren’t paying attention. They’ll say the property was maintained just fine and whatever happened was your fault. And unless you’ve got paper that says otherwise, that default wins.

Slip and fall cases live or die on documentation. Not on what you remember. Not on what you told a friend the day it happened. On what you can prove with records, reports, photographs, and paperwork that existed before the insurance company had a chance to spin the narrative. What determines average slip-and-fall settlement amounts isn’t just how badly you were hurt. It’s how well you documented the injury, the hazard, and the property owner’s negligence. Here are 10 documents that make the difference.

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1. Incident Report

The incident report should be filed with the property. Stores, restaurants, hotels, office buildings. Most commercial properties have a process for documenting accidents that occur on-site. Ask for a copy before you leave. If they refuse to give you one, note who you spoke to and when. That report is the first official record that the accident happened on their property.

2. Photographs of the Injuries

Photographs of your injuries should be taken the same day. Bruises, swelling, cuts, abrasions. Photograph them when they’re fresh and again over the following days as they develop. Bruises often look worse after 48 hours than they did at the scene. That visual progression tells a story X-rays never will.

3. Emergency Room Records from Your Medical Visit

This is the document that connects the fall to the injury. Timestamp, mechanism of injury, diagnosis, and treatment plan. If you waited three weeks to see a doctor, the insurance company argues that the injury came from something else. The ER visit on the day of the fall closes that argument.

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4. All Subsequent Medical Records

Collect all your records from medical visits, such as follow-up appointments, specialist visits, physical therapy notes, surgical records, and imaging results. Every provider who touched your case generated records that document the severity and progression of the injury. Your attorney organizes all of them.

5. Proof of Lost Income

Pay stubs from before and after the accident are important documents. You can gather documents, such as a letter from your employer confirming the days you missed or tax returns if you’re self-employed. The wages you lost because you physically couldn’t work are part of the claim, but only if you can prove what you were earning.

Stores, parking garages, lobbies, elevators. Cameras are everywhere. The footage captured in them can show the fall itself, the condition of the floor before it happened, and whether any warning signs were posted. Your attorney sends a preservation demand to the property owner immediately because this footage gets overwritten fast.

7. Maintenance Logs and Inspection Records

Did the property owner have a cleaning schedule? Was the floor inspected that day? When was the last time someone checked for hazards in the area where you fell? These records, obtained through discovery, either show the property owner was maintaining the premises or prove they weren’t.

8. Weather Reports from the Day of the Fall

If you slipped on ice in the parking lot, the weather report confirms freezing conditions that the property owner should’ve addressed. If they claim it wasn’t icy, the National Weather Service data says otherwise.

9. Your Written Statement

Write down the day it happened. Every detail. What you were doing, what the floor looked like, whether there were warning signs, who you spoke to, how you fell, and what hurt immediately. Memory fades. A written account from the same day is more reliable than a memory pieced together months later.

10. Communication Records

Texts, emails, letters. Anything sent or received after the fall that discusses the incident, your injuries, or their response. An email from the manager saying “We’re sorry about the floor; we knew that area was a problem” is devastating evidence of prior knowledge.

Paper Wins Cases

The strongest slip-and-fall claims aren’t built on the worst injuries. They’re built on the best documentation. Two people can fall in the same store on the same wet floor and walk away with entirely different outcomes based on what they documented and what they didn’t. Every item on this list exists to answer one question the insurance company will ask: prove it. The more paper you’ve got behind that answer, the harder it is for them to say no.

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