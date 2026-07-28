Heavy, Aching Legs at the End of the Day: When It Is Worth Getting Veins Looked At

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The pattern is specific enough to be recognizable. Legs feel fine in the morning, get progressively heavier through the day, ache by early evening, and improve overnight or when you put your feet up. Sitting or standing for long stretches makes it worse.

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Most people file that under getting older, or under having a job that keeps them on their feet. Sometimes that is all it is. Sometimes it is a sign of a vein problem that responds better to early attention than to late.

What Is Actually Happening in the Leg

Veins in the legs move blood upward against gravity, assisted by calf muscle contraction and by one-way valves that stop blood falling back down between contractions.

When those valves stop closing properly, blood pools in the lower leg and pressure in the vein rises. That pressure is what produces the familiar symptoms: heaviness, aching, swelling around the ankle, cramping, itching, and eventually the visible twisted veins most people picture when they hear the term.

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The mechanism explains the daily pattern. Gravity works against you all day and stops when you lie down, which is why the symptoms follow the clock so predictably. It also explains why symptoms improve with movement and worsen with static standing, since a still calf muscle is a pump that is not pumping. Clinics that treat this, including specialists such as Crosswalk Clinic, see the same daily curve described by patients across very different occupations.

The Difference Between Cosmetic and Clinical

This is the distinction that determines whether anything needs doing.

Spider veins are small, fine, close to the surface, and generally a cosmetic matter. Many people have them without any symptoms at all.

Varicose veins are larger, raised, and often visibly twisted, and they are more likely to come with the symptom pattern above. And chronic venous insufficiency is the underlying condition where the valve problem has progressed enough to cause sustained swelling and, over time, skin changes.

Visible appearance and clinical severity are only loosely related. Some people have dramatic-looking veins and no symptoms. Others have significant valve problems with very little to see.

Why Waiting Is the Part That Costs

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute’s guidance on varicose veins makes a point worth taking seriously: getting treatment early can stop varicose veins from getting worse and help avoid complications such as bleeding and ulcers, which are open sores that heal poorly and can become infected.

That is the actual argument for not waiting, and it is a clinical one rather than an aesthetic one. NHLBI also advises contacting a provider right away if varicose veins suddenly worsen or if you notice bleeding or a sore.

This article is general information rather than medical advice. Symptoms in the legs have many possible causes, some unrelated to veins, and distinguishing between them requires examination.

What Assessment Involves

Less than people expect, and it is not invasive.

A provider takes a history covering symptoms, family history, activity levels and lifestyle, then performs a physical examination. The key test is usually a duplex ultrasound, a non-invasive scan using sound waves to assess how blood is flowing through the veins in the leg.

That scan is what distinguishes a cosmetic issue from a valve problem, and it is why guessing from appearance is unreliable. It takes minutes and involves nothing more uncomfortable than gel and a probe.

The Treatment Options in Plain Terms

NHLBI describes several approaches, and knowing the vocabulary helps when someone starts using it at you.

Sclerotherapy involves injecting liquid or foam chemicals into the vein to create a plug that seals it, often done in an office with ultrasound guidance, with liquid sclerotherapy used more often for spider veins. Phlebectomy removes smaller veins near the skin through small cuts, and is sometimes added during another procedure. Endovenous ablation closes the vein from the inside. For larger, deeper veins, surgery to tie off and remove them, called ligation or stripping, may be used, usually as an outpatient procedure.

Complications exist and are worth hearing about rather than glossing over. NHLBI notes that foam sclerotherapy complications may include skin color changes and, rarely, venous thromboembolism, nerve damage, serious allergic reaction, or stroke, with some people experiencing temporary vision problems, headaches, or confusion afterward.

Anyone being offered a procedure should be told the specific risks of that procedure, in that setting, by the person performing it.

What Helps Before and Alongside Treatment

Conservative measures are usually the first step and remain useful afterward.

Compression stockings are the mainstay and are more effective when correctly sized, which means measured rather than guessed. Elevating the legs above heart level for periods during the day helps, as does breaking up long stretches of sitting or standing.

Walking is particularly useful because it engages the calf pump directly. If your work involves standing still for hours, deliberate ankle movement at intervals does more than it sounds like it should.

Related Conditions That Get Confused

Two conditions frequently sit alongside vein problems and are often mistaken for them.

Lymphedema is swelling caused by impaired lymphatic drainage rather than venous return. It can occur with venous disease or independently, and management typically involves manual drainage, compression, and ongoing therapy rather than a procedure.

Lipedema is a distinct condition involving disproportionate accumulation of tissue, usually in both legs, that does not respond to the approaches used for either of the above. It is frequently misdiagnosed for years.

If swelling is symmetrical, or does not settle overnight, or does not fit the daily pattern described earlier, that is worth mentioning explicitly at assessment.

Who Is More Likely to Be Affected

Risk factors are largely outside your control, which is worth saying because people often assume they caused it.

Family history is significant. Pregnancy contributes, and so does age. Occupations involving prolonged standing or sitting increase the load on the system. Previous deep vein thrombosis is relevant history and should always be mentioned.

None of that means nothing can be done. It means the condition is common and largely not a consequence of anything you did wrong.

When to Make the Appointment

The reasonable trigger is not how the veins look. It is whether the symptoms are affecting what you do.

If your legs ache enough that you change your evening around them, if swelling is not settling overnight, or if you have noticed any skin change around the ankle, those are the points at which assessment becomes worthwhile rather than optional.

And if there is bleeding from a vein or an open sore, that is not a wait-and-see situation. Contact a provider straight away.