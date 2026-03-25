5 AI-themed anime worth watching in 2025 and 2026

Anime has been obsessed with technology for years, long before AI became part of everyday life. That is probably why it still handles the subject better than most other formats. When anime talks about machines, it is rarely just about machines. It is usually about memory, identity, control, loneliness, power, or the strange feeling that the future is arriving faster than people are emotionally ready for.

That is exactly why the anime lineup in 2025 and 2026 feels so interesting. Some of these shows deal directly with artificial intelligence. Others are more cyberpunk, more dystopian, or just carry the same uneasy energy around human life, becoming too entangled with systems and data. Either way, they all fit into the same conversation.

Community Message

1. Moonrise

If there is one title that immediately belongs on this list, it is Moonrise. The premise alone is enough to pull you in: humanity is being managed by an AI system called Sapientia, and the story unfolds against a conflict between Earth and the Moon. That setup feels very current. We are already living in a world where more and more decisions are shaped by systems that most people do not fully understand, so a story about AI quietly structuring society hits a nerve.

What makes Moonrise stand out is that it does not feel like empty sci-fi decoration. The AI element is baked into the world itself. It is not there just to make the setting look futuristic. It raises the bigger question: what happens when people stop making decisions for themselves and start trusting the machine because it seems smarter, cleaner, and more efficient?

That idea alone gives the series a lot of weight. And visually, it already looks like one of those big, polished productions that could easily become one of the season’s most talked-about shows.

2. Your Forma

Your Forma feels more intimate and more unsettling. Instead of taking the huge political route, it works on the level of the mind. The story revolves around a technology embedded in the brain that records information and memories, which already sounds invasive in the most uncomfortable way possible. It turns thought, memory, and experience into something that can be accessed and investigated.

That is such a strong concept because it gets under your skin quickly. It does not need giant robots or world-ending chaos to feel disturbing. The idea that your internal life could become readable data is enough on its own. Once memory becomes searchable, privacy starts to look fragile. Once the mind becomes evidence, identity starts to feel unstable.

This is the kind of anime that could end up being more haunting than flashy. And honestly, those are often the ones that stay with people longer.

3. Lazarus

Lazarus is a slightly different case. It is not really an AI story in the strict sense, but it absolutely belongs nearby. The story is built around a miracle drug that turns out to be catastrophic, and a team is pulled together to deal with the fallout before it is too late. So no, it is not about artificial intelligence directly. But the mood is very familiar.

At the heart of it, this is still a story about people trusting a technological breakthrough that promises salvation and then discovering the price was hidden. That is one of the defining anxieties of the AI era, too. The details change, but the emotional structure is the same: people want innovation, people believe in convenience, and then people realize the system was never as safe as it looked.

That is why Lazarus fits here. It is operating in the same moral climate. Also, the creative team behind it makes it hard to ignore. Even if it ends up being more action-heavy than philosophical, it still feels like one of the major future-facing anime worth watching.

4. Virgin Punk

Then there is Virgin Punk, which looks like it could be one of the coolest entries on this list simply because it seems to embrace cyberpunk without apology. Sometimes that genre gets reduced to neon lights and stylish jackets, but when it is done properly, cyberpunk is still one of the best ways to tell stories about AI-era fear. It is all about blurred boundaries: human and machine, desire and programming, freedom and control.

That is why this one feels promising. Even if it is not explicitly “about AI” in a literal way, cyberpunk is one of the homes where AI themes naturally live. Synthetic bodies, digital identities, commodified intimacy, corrupted systems — all of that belongs to the same family of questions.

And honestly, part of the appeal here is tone. Anime like this works when it feels dangerous, sleek, and a little unstable. If Virgin Punk gets the mood right, it could end up being one of those shows people remember mostly because of how it felt to watch it.

5. The Ghost in the Shell

And then there is the obvious giant in the room: The Ghost in the Shell, coming in 2026. This is the title that almost does not even need explaining. If people talk about AI, cyber-consciousness, digital identity, memory, surveillance, and the human soul surviving inside machinery, Ghost in the Shell is already part of that history.

That is what makes the new adaptation exciting. It is not just another reboot. It is a return to one of the most important anime works ever made in this space. A lot of anime have borrowed their language. A lot of science fiction in general has borrowed its language. So whenever it comes back, it matters.

What makes this version especially interesting is the possibility that it may feel closer in spirit to the original manga. That could give it a different energy from earlier adaptations — maybe a little sharper, a little stranger, a little more alive. And that would be a very good thing.

The AI debate around anime itself

What is interesting now is that anime is not only telling stories about AI. People are also starting to worry about AI being used in the making of anime. That is a separate conversation, but it matters. When viewers started questioning whether certain trailers looked AI-generated, it showed how sensitive the audience has become. The anxiety is no longer contained inside the fiction. It is now about the industry, too.

That changes the atmosphere around every future-facing anime release. Fans are watching the stories, but they are also watching the process behind them.

A note on Generated Hentai

There is another side to this whole trend, and it sits outside traditional anime series. Joi’s Generated Hentai page is a good example. It is an adult-only AI tool built around anime-style image generation, with different visual styles and options for customized output.

What makes it worth mentioning is not just the adult content. It is a fact that anime aesthetics are now part of interactive AI culture. Anime is no longer only something people sit down and watch. It is also something users generate, shape, and personalize for themselves. That is a pretty big shift. It means the anime look has moved beyond studio storytelling and into on-demand creation.

What I like about this group of titles is that they do not all approach the future in the same way. Moonrise goes big and political. Your Forma feels colder and more personal. Lazarus taps into distrust of miracle technology. Virgin Punk leans into cyberpunk tension. And The Ghost in the Shell comes in carrying decades of history behind it.

Together, they show why anime is still one of the best places to think about AI. Not because it gives easy answers, but because it understands the emotional side of technology. It knows that the real fear is never just the machine. It is what happens to people once they start living too close to it.