8 Pro Tips For Marketing Students to Write Engaging Content

Marketing is one of those evergreen fields majoring in which students can secure stable and in-demand future careers for themselves. It has been around for ages and will stay here in the future. And though studying it might be uneasy, the benefits it can give you in the future are well worth the struggle.

Speaking about acquiring a degree in marketing, many students should agree that content creation is one of the hardest courseworks in this major. Today, content is one of the most valuable elements of advertising. If it’s engaging, it can drive targeted audiences, build brand awareness, and generate sales. But how do you write content that’s truly engaging?

Creating solid marketing copy requires skills, expertise, and, most of all, time. In this article, we will share with you the top eight tips that will help you craft attention-grabbing copy with ease!



Keep It Concise

The first and most important rule of effective marketing copy is conciseness. Whether you are crafting a text for a blog, social media, or company’s website, it must be sweet, short, and straight to the point. You should stay away from information that’s irrelevant, unengaging, or overwhelming. Instead, keep it straightforward and easy to follow.

Appeal to the Right Audience

Just like the previous tip, this one should probably go without saying. However, as a marketing student, you are just getting started on your content creation path, so it’s important to grasp the basics first. The tip itself is simple – if you want to craft engaging copy, write for your target audience. Define who will be reading your text and appeal to their needs, pain points, and interests. This advice will help you win over your audiences’ attention and make your content relevant to them.

Break It Down Using Headers and Subheaders

Another important rule is to structure your texts properly. Block text is hard to follow and boring. Given that modern consumers have an average attention span of only 8.25 seconds, such unstructured copy just can’t keep the audience engaged.

In order to avoid this mistake, use headers and subheaders in your pieces. First of all, these elements help you break down your content into logical parts and make it more organized. Respectively, readers will find it easier to follow along. And secondly, headers and subheaders stand out from the rest of the text and, thus, drive attention. They act as a focal point and keep the readers engaged till the end.

Add Lists

Lists must be used in marketing content due to the same reason as headers and subheaders. They make your text more organized, engaging, and visually appealing.

On top of that, bulleted and numbered lists are very easy to skim, and this is incredibly important. According to numerous studies, 81% of readers simply skim the copy they find online. Moreover, modern users read only 20-28% of words during an average visit to a website. That is, you must give the audience a chance to skim your texts easily if you want them to stay engaged and grasp the information you give them, and that’s where lists come in handy.



Leverage the Best Sources

These days, with the huge amount of content available on the internet, it’s simply impossible to come up with something completely new. That is, chances are that you will be relying on external sources when crafting your articles. And our next tip is to pick these sources wisely.

Modern consumers love informative texts filled with valid facts and statistics. To satisfy this request, you must write your content based only on trusted, reputable, and up-to-date sources. This will help you establish your expertise and make your texts truly engaging. Besides, the more accurate and informative your articles will be, the higher the chances that search engines will notice this and put you closer to the top of the search results page.

Benefit From Using Keywords

Keywords are crucial for marketing content. First of all, they enable users to find your copy among thousands of same-topic articles on the web. Also, wisely selected and used keywords will rank your website higher in search engines. And finally, using relevant keywords evenly throughout your text will also help you stay on topic while writing.

Master the Art of Storytelling

Today, the most engaging and effective content is one that shares an interesting story and keeps the reader guessing what will come next. Storytelling has long become a massive trend in marketing, so you should learn how to use it to your benefit too.

Practice writing stories to hone this skill. Write stories about business history, products, and other relevant things to master the art of storytelling. Later, it will help you win over the hearts of your audience.

Include Internal Links

When a target buyer lands on one of your articles, it’s great. However, your goal as a marketer is to make them stay on the website for longer and, eventually, convert them into a customer. To do this, be sure to include internal links in your content.

Internal links to other articles or pages on your website can help you make your copy even more informative and helpful for readers. On top of that, it can help you continually drive traffic to all pages of your site. And most importantly, this trick works great for converting readers into buyers because the longer they stay on your website, the higher your chances are of convincing them to buy.

The Bottom Line

High-quality marketing copy that engages readers and converts them is a real piece of art. Mastering this skill as a student might not be too quick or easy. However, if you do it, this ability will set you apart from your peers and help you jump-start your career.

Luckily, now you have a great starting point. Use the tips from this article to start writing engaging copy that works!