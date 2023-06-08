Larimer County Sheriff: Missing At-Risk Loveland Man

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing at-risk Loveland man with memory impairment issues.

Robert Meredith, 81, was last seen leaving Medical Center of the Rockies near Eisenhower and I25 in Loveland on June 6, 2023, at approximately 9 pm. He left in a light blue Toyota Sienna, Colorado, plate 524BNW, but did not return to his home. He is 6’2”, 285lbs with gray hair and blue eyes, and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid button-down t-shirt and blue sweatpants. He is unfamiliar with driving in the area.

If anyone has any knowledge of his whereabouts or if you see his vehicle while driving, please get in touch with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 970-416-1985 or dial 911.