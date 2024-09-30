Acquisition of Maltese Citizenship: All Possible Ways 

Malta offers multiple routes to acquire citizenship, each with its own set of requirements and conditions. This article outlines the main pathways, including Maltese passport by naturalization, citizenship by naturalization, citizenship for exceptional services through direct investment, citizenship by descent, and citizenship by marriage.

Citizenship by Naturalisation for Exceptional Services by Direct Investment in Malta

This route allows individuals to acquire Maltese citizenship through a significant financial contribution to the country. Applicants at first get a Malta residence permit and adhere to the program in Malta. After 1 or 3 years, they become eligible for citizenship.

There are two options, each with three requirements to fulfill.

The rental option requirements:

Rent a residence in Malta for 1 or 3 years for €12,000+ per year. After getting the initial residence permit, investors must sign a new 5-year lease for €16,000+ per year Make a charitable donation of €10,000 to a non-government charity. Contribute €600,000+ to the National Development and Social Fund. Each additional family member starting with the 4th adds €50,000 to the contribution.

The property purchase option requirements:

Buy a residence in Malta for €700,000+. Make a charitable donation of €10,000 to a non-government charity. Contribute €600,000+ to the National Development and Social Fund. Each additional family member starting with the 4th adds €50,000 to the contribution.

Additional fees under both options include:

€15,000 eligibility test fee for the main investor; with additional €10,000 for each family member over 12;

€5,000 per person for a residence card fee, with additional €1,000 per family member starting with the 4th;

€3,000 per person for an administrative fee, with additional €3,000 per family member starting with the 4th.

Investors can apply for the program with their family members, including spouse or a registered partner, children under 29, unmarried and principally dependent, parents or grandparents over 55, principally dependent.

All applications will be subjected to a rigorous four-tier due diligence process: the eligibility test. Background checks are mandatory for each applicant older than 12 years of age.

To apply for Malta Citizenship by Naturalisation for Exceptional Services by Direct Investment, investors must contact an authorized agent.

Step-by-step obtainment process includes:

Police clearance from each country of your residence and any other country where you have lived for over 6 months. Applying for and getting a Maltese residence permit as a prerequisite for citizenship. You must rent or buy real estate, undergo the Eligibility Test, and maintain legal residence in Malta for 1 or 3 years. Submitting the formal application for citizenship once approved through the eligibility tes. The application includes a detailed personal history, financial commitments, and legal declarations. Getting approved by the Maltese Minister responsible for citizenship matters. Fulfilling the remaining mandatory investment conditions: contributing to the National Development and Social Fund, and making a donation to a non-governmental organisation. Receiving your Maltese passport, granting you full citizenship rights.

Citizenship by descent in Malta

Citizenship by blood is available to individuals who can prove Maltese ancestry. The following outlines the eligibility criteria and process.

Eligibility criteria include:

individuals born outside Malta to a Maltese parent automatically acquire citizenship;

those born outside Malta before 1964 to a Maltese father (not mother) can claim citizenship;

individuals born between 1964 and 1989 to a Maltese mother and non-Maltese father can acquire citizenship;

applicants born after 1989 to either a Maltese mother or father are eligible;

those with a Maltese grandparent may also be eligible, but the process is more complex.

Applicants must provide proof of descent, such as birth and marriage certificates. Applications are to be submitted to the Maltese Citizenship Unit.

Citizenship by marriage in Malta

Foreign spouses of Maltese citizens can acquire citizenship through marriage, provided they meet specific conditions. The requirements are as follows:

The marriage must be at least five years old at the time of application. The couple must cohabitate and maintain a stable and genuine bond. The foreign spouse must have resided in Malta for at least 6 months.

Applicants must submit proof of marriage and cohabitation. They also must provide documentation proving the Maltese citizenship of their spouse. The application is then submitted to the Maltese Citizenship Unit for a background check and approval.

Citizenship by naturalisation in Malta

Naturalization is available to long-term residents of Malta who have resided in the country for a significant period. The requirements include the following:

Applicants must have resided in Malta for at least seven consecutive years. At least four of these years must be spent as a permanent resident. Applicants must demonstrate integration into Maltese society, and be of a good character. Fluency in English or Maltese is required.

To provide proof of residence, applicants gather documents such as utility bills and rental agreements. The naturalisation application is submitted to the Maltese Citizenship Unit.

In conclusion

Acquiring Maltese citizenship offers several pathways, each tailored to different circumstances, such as investment, naturalisation, or marriage. Whether through financial contributions, proving ancestry, or fulfilling residency requirements, Malta provides a flexible framework for citizenship.