Benefits of Subscribing for a Monthly Weed Box

Many states are now making weed and hemp products legal. This alongside the positive research has led to a spike in the use of weed and hemp products. Ongoing research shows that weed and hemp have plenty of therapeutic benefits.

Weed strains come in various flavors. Sampling each one of them will help you know which one ticks all the right boxes for you. However, this can be an expensive affair, and that is why many online weed shops have a monthly weed box subscription program.

Free Home Delivery

Finding physical weed dispensary stores near your home can be challenging. Most renowned weed dispensaries and brands only run online shops. Signing up for a monthly weed box subscription will ensure that you get your monthly dose delivered right to your doorstep.

You also stand a chance of getting free shipping if you are a loyal subscriber of the monthly cannabis subscription box. This will reduce the stress of looking for weed dispensaries whenever your supply is running low.

Secure and Discreet Packaging

Every weed box from Cannaflower is well-packaged to prevent people from seeing what is inside. Your package will go through multiple hands and will be stored in warehouses alongside other types of products.

Shoddy packaging means that your weed box may get contaminated along the way. You don’t want your buds or flowers to arrive with a nasty smell picked up from the shipping agencies’ warehouses.

The packaging ensures that your weed arrives in good condition as it was before being packed. In addition, if you have kids in your house, they will not know what is within the package.

Sample Different Weed Strains

Signing up for the cannabis subscription box will give you the chance to enjoy different strains. There are plenty of weed strains, but the main species are Sativa and Indica. You will also hybrid strains, which are a mix of both Sativa and Indica.

The flavors also vary depending on the concentration of terpenes in the strains. For hemp, you will also get both lifter and downer strains. Lifter strains are excellent for an early morning or afternoon smoke. Downers are perfect for that evening smoke session to get you relaxed as you prep to go to bed.

Better Quality

The FDA doesn’t regulate what is contained in weed or hemp products. Farmers and weed dispensaries have the honor of ensuring that their product complies with the 2018 Farm Bill. As per the bill, hemp products can’t have more than 0.3% THC concentration.

Subscribing to a monthly cannabis box from a good weed dispensary will ensure that you get high-quality weed delivered to your doorstep monthly. The product also undergoes third-party lab tests to ensure that it is 100% organic and complies with legal regulations.

Wrapping Up

Finding high-quality weed can be a challenge, especially if you live in a state with few dispensaries. Subscribing to a monthly cannabis box will help you avoid too much hassle. Ensure that you buy from a dispensary that has plenty of rave reviews from previous and current buyers.

Getting a monthly box can be a wise choice for newbies who want to sample everything on the market, before choosing what suits their taste buds and vibe.