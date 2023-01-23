Today’s Weather: 1/23/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be overcast with a few flurries or snow showers possible. High 32F. Winds light and variable. Tonight will be mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|40
|31
|16
|Berthoud
|0
|33
|33
|14
|Fort Collins
|6
|29
|32
|15
|Greeley
|5
|32
|34
|13
|Laporte
|4
|29
|31
|17
|Livermore
|4
|35
|28
|16
|Loveland
|4
|35
|35
|14
|Red Feather Lakes
|4
|21
|21
|10
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|14
|22
|31
|17
|Wellington
|0
|32
|32
|16
|Windsor
|3
|34
|34
|13
|*As of January, 23 2023 10:00am
