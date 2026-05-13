Best Cod Liver Oil Supplements for Omega-3s and Vitamins A & D in 2026

Carlson Labs Cod Liver Oil delivers 1,100 mg of omega-3s per teaspoon with naturally occurring vitamins A and D, making it the strongest choice for anyone seeking a liquid cod liver oil with award-winning taste and third-party testing. Nordic Naturals Arctic Cod Liver Oil offers a solid alternative with Friend of the Sea certification, while Rosita Extra Virgin Cod Liver Oil stands out for those who want a raw, unprocessed option with naturally retained nutrients.

Carlson Labs Cod Liver Oil — Best for High Omega-3 Potency and Flavor Variety

Carlson Labs has been producing cod liver oil since 1965, and their flagship liquid product remains one of the most potent on the market. Each teaspoon provides 1,100 mg of omega-3 fatty acids (400 mg EPA and 500 mg DHA), plus vitamins A and D3. The oil is sourced from wild-caught Norwegian Arctic cod and processed the same day it’s caught at a regulated Norwegian facility. Carlson bottles the oil with vitamin E and uses a nitrogen flush to prevent oxidation, then tests every batch at an FDA-registered laboratory for freshness, potency, and purity.

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What sets Carlson Labs apart is the range of flavors—lemon, green apple, fruit splash, and natural—which makes daily dosing more palatable than most competitors. The brand has earned IFOS 5-star ratings on more than 30 of its omega-3 products, and reviewers consistently note the mild taste and lack of fishy aftertaste. The 16.9 oz bottle (500 mL) typically retails around $32 to $40, offering roughly 100 servings.

Trade-offs: The oil must be refrigerated after opening and used within 100 days. The liquid format won’t appeal to everyone, though Carlson also offers softgel versions. Some users report the bottle cap can get slippery with use.

Nordic Naturals Arctic Cod Liver Oil — Best for Sustainability Certifications

Nordic Naturals has built a reputation on transparency and third-party verification. Their Arctic Cod Liver Oil is Friend of the Sea certified and made exclusively from 100% wild Arctic cod—no fish body oils or synthetic additives. The liquid version provides 1,060 mg of total omega-3s per teaspoon, while the softgel format delivers 750 mg per three-capsule serving. The oil is in triglyceride form for better absorption, and the brand publishes Certificates of Analysis for every product on its website.

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Nordic Naturals uses a proprietary process that removes contaminants while preserving the natural triglyceride structure of the oil. The brand meets or exceeds European Pharmacopoeia standards for purity, and independent testing shows no detectable lead or mercury down to 10 parts per billion. The lemon and orange flavors are popular with families, and the brand offers both liquid and softgel options.

Trade-offs: The omega-3 content per serving is slightly lower than Carlson’s, and the vitamin A to D ratio (around 20:1) is higher than some practitioners prefer. Pricing is comparable to Carlson, typically $35 to $45 for a 16 oz liquid bottle.

Rosita Extra Virgin Cod Liver Oil — Best for Raw, Unprocessed Oil

Rosita is the only brand producing what it calls “extra virgin” cod liver oil—a raw product extracted using a generations-old cold-process method that requires no heat, chemicals, or mechanical devices. The oil is released naturally from fresh wild-caught Norwegian cod livers, preserving the full spectrum of naturally occurring vitamins A and D along with omega-3s. Because the oil isn’t subjected to molecular distillation or deodorization, it retains a mild, fresh fish taste with no added flavors.

Each batch is third-party tested and meets strict European regulations. The brand is transparent about heavy metal content, publishing full test results online. Rosita’s approach appeals to those following traditional nutrition principles or seeking the highest possible nutrient density. The oil comes in both liquid and softgel formats, with the liquid offering more servings per bottle.

Trade-offs: Rosita is the most expensive option on this list, often $50 to $70 for a 150 mL bottle. The unflavored oil has a stronger taste than processed alternatives, which some users find off-putting. The vitamin A content is significantly higher than in heat-processed oils, so it’s not suitable for those already supplementing with high-dose vitamin A.

Now Foods Cod Liver Oil Softgels — Best Budget Option

Now Foods offers a straightforward cod liver oil softgel at a fraction of the price of premium brands. Each softgel contains 1,000 mg of cod liver oil with naturally occurring EPA, DHA, and vitamins A and D. The oil is molecularly distilled to remove contaminants, and Now Foods operates GMP-certified facilities. A 250-count bottle typically costs $15 to $20, making it one of the most affordable ways to add cod liver oil to a daily routine.

The softgels are easy to swallow and don’t require refrigeration, which makes them convenient for travel. Now Foods doesn’t publish IFOS certification or detailed third-party test results, but the brand has been in the supplement industry since 1968 and maintains a solid reputation for quality control at accessible price points.

Trade-offs: The omega-3 potency per softgel is lower than liquid options—you’d need multiple capsules to match a teaspoon of Carlson or Nordic Naturals. The brand doesn’t offer the same level of transparency around sourcing and testing as the premium options.

Garden of Life Minami Platinum Omega-3 Fish Oil — Best High-Concentration Softgel

While not exclusively a cod liver oil, Garden of Life’s Minami line offers a concentrated omega-3 softgel that delivers 1,100 mg of EPA and DHA per serving in a smaller capsule format. The oil is sourced from wild-caught fish and processed using supercritical CO2 extraction, which removes contaminants without heat or chemical solvents. The softgels are enteric-coated to reduce fishy burps, and the product is third-party tested for purity.

Garden of Life is known for its commitment to clean ingredients—this product is non-GMO, gluten-free, and contains no artificial colors or preservatives. The brand also emphasizes sustainable fishing practices and uses recyclable packaging. A 60-count bottle typically costs $40 to $50.

Trade-offs: This is a fish oil, not a cod liver oil, so it doesn’t contain the naturally occurring vitamins A and D that cod liver oil provides. The price per serving is higher than budget options, and some users report the enteric coating doesn’t fully eliminate aftertaste.

Dropi Pure Icelandic Cod Liver Oil — Best for Icelandic Sourcing

Dropi sources its cod liver oil exclusively from wild-caught Icelandic cod in the pristine waters of the North Atlantic. The oil is extracted using a low-temperature process that preserves naturally occurring vitamins and omega-3s. Each teaspoon provides approximately 1,000 mg of omega-3s along with vitamins A and D. The brand uses a QR code traceability system, allowing customers to track the origin of their specific batch.

Dropi’s oil is unflavored and has a mild seafood taste. The brand produces according to European Good Manufacturing Practice standards and tests each batch for contaminants. The liquid comes in glass bottles, and the brand emphasizes minimal processing to maintain nutrient integrity. Pricing is mid-range, typically $30 to $40 for an 8 oz bottle.

Trade-offs: The unflavored oil may be less palatable for some users compared to lemon or fruit-flavored alternatives. Dropi is less widely available in U.S. retail stores than brands like Carlson or Nordic Naturals, though it’s accessible online.

Thorne Omega-3 with CoQ10 — Best for Cardiovascular Support

Thorne combines omega-3 fish oil with CoQ10, creating a formula designed specifically for heart health. Each serving provides 630 mg of combined EPA and DHA plus 30 mg of CoQ10. The fish oil is molecularly distilled and third-party tested by NSF International for purity and potency. Research suggests that CoQ10 may support cognitive function and cardiovascular health, making this a targeted option for those prioritizing heart and brain support.

Thorne is a practitioner-grade brand known for rigorous testing and transparent labeling. The softgels are small and easy to swallow, and the brand publishes Certificates of Analysis for every product. This isn’t a cod liver oil—it’s a fish oil blend—so it lacks the vitamins A and D found in cod liver oil products.

Trade-offs: At $40 to $50 for a 90-count bottle, Thorne is priced at the premium end. The omega-3 content per serving is lower than standalone fish oils, and the addition of CoQ10 may not be necessary for everyone.

Product Best For Omega-3s Per Serving Key Feature Price Range Carlson Labs Cod Liver Oil High potency and flavor variety 1,100 mg (liquid) IFOS 5-star certified, multiple flavors $32–$40 Nordic Naturals Arctic Cod Liver Oil Sustainability certifications 1,060 mg (liquid) Friend of the Sea certified $35–$45 Rosita Extra Virgin Cod Liver Oil Raw, unprocessed oil Varies by batch Cold-extracted, no heat or chemicals $50–$70 Now Foods Cod Liver Oil Softgels Budget-friendly option ~300 mg per softgel Affordable, widely available $15–$20 Garden of Life Minami Platinum High-concentration softgel 1,100 mg EPA+DHA Supercritical CO2 extraction $40–$50 Dropi Pure Icelandic Cod Liver Oil Icelandic sourcing ~1,000 mg (liquid) QR code traceability $30–$40 Thorne Omega-3 with CoQ10 Cardiovascular support 630 mg EPA+DHA Includes 30 mg CoQ10 $40–$50

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the difference between cod liver oil and regular fish oil?

Cod liver oil comes specifically from the livers of codfish and contains naturally occurring vitamins A and D in addition to omega-3 fatty acids. Regular fish oil is extracted from the bodies of oily fish like sardines, anchovies, or mackerel and contains only EPA and DHA without the added vitamins. If you’re already getting adequate vitamins A and D from your diet or other supplements, fish oil may be sufficient. If you want the combined benefit of omega-3s plus these fat-soluble vitamins, cod liver oil is the better choice.

How much cod liver oil should I take daily?

Most brands recommend one teaspoon of liquid cod liver oil or the equivalent in softgels per day. This typically provides 1,000 to 1,100 mg of omega-3s. The FDA states that consumption of EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease, though they recommend not exceeding 2 grams of combined EPA and DHA from supplements daily. Always check the label for vitamin A content—excessive vitamin A can be harmful, especially during pregnancy.

Should I choose liquid or softgel cod liver oil?

Liquid cod liver oil typically offers higher omega-3 potency per serving and costs less per dose, but it requires refrigeration after opening and has a shorter shelf life once opened. Softgels are more convenient for travel, don’t require refrigeration, and eliminate taste concerns, but they usually provide less omega-3s per capsule and cost more per equivalent dose. If you’re taking cod liver oil for therapeutic omega-3 levels, liquid is more efficient. If convenience matters most, softgels are the practical choice.

What should I look for in third-party testing?

Look for cod liver oil that’s been tested by independent organizations like IFOS (International Fish Oil Standards), NSF International, or USP. IFOS tests fish oils for purity, potency, and freshness, checking for contaminants like mercury, PCBs, and dioxins, as well as verifying that the product contains the omega-3 levels stated on the label. Brands that publish Certificates of Analysis or batch-specific test results offer the highest level of transparency.

Can I give cod liver oil to my kids?

Yes, cod liver oil is generally safe for children when given in age-appropriate doses. Many brands offer kid-specific formulations with lower vitamin A content and flavors that appeal to children. Nordic Naturals and Carlson both make children’s cod liver oil products. Start with a smaller dose—typically half a teaspoon or one to two softgels daily for children under 12—and consult your pediatrician, especially if your child is already taking a multivitamin that contains vitamin A.