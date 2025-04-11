‘CERTIFIED LOOSE’: Examining a Colorado Casino’s Bold Slots Promotion

Photo by Vanessa Valkhof

Johnny Nolon’s Casino and Colorado Grande Casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado, have taken a bold step in their marketing strategy, branding their slot machines as “Certified Loose.” This claim stems from a certification by Strictly Slots magazine, which determined that their slots were 17% looser than the Cripple Creek market in 2024. The casinos’ owners, Rocky Mountain Gaming, acquired these properties in October 2024 and saw an opportunity to differentiate themselves from the competition using data-backed promotions.

In the gambling industry, the concepts of hold percentage and return-to-player percentage (RTP) play a crucial role in understanding slot machine payouts. The hold percentage is the portion of money gambled that the casino keeps as profit, while the RTP is the inverse, reflecting how much is returned to players over time.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Colorado state law also mandates that slot machines must have an RTP of at least 80%, though most machines pay out around 90%, with higher-denomination machines typically offering better returns. Online casinos often provide clear RTP information to players, particularly those where, according to gambling expert Darren Moore, a credit card deposit is allowed and players are offered bigger welcome bonuses, giving gamblers insight into the expected returns before they play.

Christopher Schroder, director of the Colorado Division of Gaming, highlighted the balancing act casinos must perform when setting RTPs, as they can affect game mechanics. While they need to maintain profitability, ensuring a positive gaming experience is equally important. The Division of Gaming regularly audits casinos to confirm fairness and compliance with state regulations.

In 2024, the average hold percentage for Cripple Creek casinos stood at 7.68%, equating to an RTP of 92.32%. However, Johnny Nolon’s Casino and Colorado Grande Casino reported a lower hold percentage of 6.39%, resulting in an RTP of 93.61%.

This 1.29% difference in hold percentage led to the claim that their slots were 17% looser than the market average. While these numbers provide a statistical advantage, marketing professionals caution that statistics can often be framed in multiple ways to suit promotional narratives.

Industry expert John Friedl, known as Professor Slots, has analyzed slot data across the country. He notes that Nevada consistently offers some of the best RTPs, averaging around 93%, with Colorado’s statewide average sitting at approximately 92%.

He also pointed out that Cripple Creek has historically provided better payouts than Black Hawk, although recent trends suggest a gradual shift. Casinos in Black Hawk, benefiting from a larger player base, may rely less on loose slots for marketing, while Cripple Creek casinos often use better payouts as a competitive edge.

Casino marketing strategies often highlight loose slots, but these claims are closely monitored by regulatory bodies. The Colorado Division of Gaming ensures that all advertisements align with state laws and include responsible gambling messaging.

Casinos define loose slots in various ways, whether by individual machines, groups of games, or overall casino-wide averages. While a casino may have an overall lower hold percentage, individual machines could still have significantly different RTPs, making it important for players to understand the nuances of slot play.

Although Johnny Nolon’s and Colorado Grande Casinos have leveraged their certification from Strictly Slots, local competitors like Triple Crown Casinos have been recognized as having the “loosest slots” in Cripple Creek for seven consecutive years by Mountain Jackpot News. This demonstrates how different establishments use awards and statistical data to attract players. Slot players often seek out casinos with a reputation for looser slots, though the true impact of slight RTP differences varies depending on play style and session duration.

The impact of the “Certified Loose” campaign will ultimately depend on how players perceive it and whether it leads to increased foot traffic. With growing competition from nearby casinos and the rise of online gambling platforms that clearly display RTPs, marketing tactics that emphasize favorable odds can be a valuable tool in attracting players.