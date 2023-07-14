Finance Jobs in Northern Colorado: How the Market Has Changed

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

In times past, a vocation in finance presented only several potential career paths, such as accountancy or working as an auditor. However, the rapid expansion of the internet in the last three decades has exponentially increased the potential options in this sector, with many remote jobs now possible. This article presents an overview of three emerging career pathways in finance that many young graduates are pursuing in Northern Colorado.

Jobs in CFD trading

Contracts For Differences trading (CFD) is an intriguing pathway into the world of finance, with the scope to develop your portfolio and transition into a highly rewarding and profitable career. For those seeking more information, to learn more about CFDs and how do they work on IQcent.com a full primer is available. Prospective CFD candidates must have a sound understanding of financial markets and how they operate, ideally with a background in investing. Moreover, it is beneficial to be familiar with the different types of CFDs available, such as stocks, commodities, indices and currencies. A significant part of the role involves monitoring markets closely and making informed decisions about when to buy or sell CFDs without actually owning them. Ultimately, remaining current with market trends assists in the speculation of future shifts.

Actuarial sciences

An actuary utilizes mathematics, statistics, and financial theory to assess the risk of potential events and to assist businesses and clients develop policies to minimize associated costs. Typically this career gravitates towards assessing risk in insurance, pensions, finances, investments, and myriad other industries. For example, in insurance policies, an actuary assesses risks (such as death or illness) and then calculates premiums and benefits that keep the product profitable. However, gaining entry into this profession in Colorado can be challenging, with a mandatory series of rigorous professional examinations required that encompass subjects such as probability and predictive analysis.

Cryptocurrency and crypto-trading

In Northern Colorado, careers involving cryptocurrency have exponentially increased as this relatively new industry continues to expand and proliferate across the US. These can include a wide range of pathways, such as software engineers or social media account managers. However, in finance, prospects typically include cryptocurrency traders (buying and selling digital currencies on behalf of clients); financial analysts (researching the market and providing advice to investors); and portfolio managers (overall management of investments in cryptocurrencies). For those interested in the compliance and management sectors, it is recommended to consider pathways such as compliance officer, risk manager or accountant.