Flat Track Roller Derby Remains Staple in CO Sports

When it comes to being a sports fan in Colorado, there are probably a few teams on the average fan’s mind. First of all, the Avalanche have seen a boom in popularity in recent years—which the AHL’s Eagles have also felt. Similarly, the Denver Nuggets have also been on a tear over the last decade.

The rollout of betting in the USA has helped boost the popularity of sports—including the Big 4 Leagues and beyond. Today, the offers listed on sites like OddsChecker even include markets for the MLS and AHL. As these leagues mature, they’ll see added attentions from analysts, publications and fans.

If there’s one Colorado staple you won’t see represented in sportsbooks (yet), it’s the state’s roller derby league. The Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) has been around since 2004, and the non-profit leagues are active worldwide, from Japan to Wales to Uruguay. Here’s what you need to know about Colorado’s three roller derby leagues, based in Boulder and Denver.

Rocky Mountain Rollergirls

Est. 2004

The state’s oldest and most well-established league is the Rocky Mountain Rollergirls, based in Denver. The team was a founding members of the WFTDA, which means that Colorado is one of the founding locations of the sport. Back in 2010, the Rocky Mountain Rollergirls went all the way to the WFTDA Championships.

Today, the teams compete at Fillmore Auditorium. There are seven teams under the league, including the likes of the Dooms Daisies and the United States Pummeling Service. Their most well-known team is the 5280 Fight Club.

Denver Roller Derby

Est. 2005

This league, also based in Denver, has been around since 2005 under different monikers. They officially joined the WFTDA as the Denver Roller Dolls back in 2007, before changing in 2015.

This league has three main A teams; the Orange Crushers, the Green Barettes and the Bad Apples. However, their ‘all-star’ team is the Mile High Club. This is the top tier team that’s sent out for official WFTDA competitions, just like the 5280 Fight Club.

Boulder County Bombers

Est. 2011

The Boulder County Bombers joined the WFTDA back in 2011. Their current venue is the Boulder County Fairgrounds. While the Bombers are still working on crafting a highly competitive A-Team, they do have one of the top junior teams in roller derby. The Bottle Rockets are the Boulder County Bombers’ rookie side, and they are helping to introduce the sport and roller derby infrastructure to the next generation of athletes.