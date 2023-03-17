Suspect Arrested for Kidnapping and Assault

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

A suspect is in custody for kidnapping and domestic violence after a 5-hour standoff with law enforcement.

On March 14, 2023, at 10:43 am, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence incident in a Bellvue/Poudre Canyon home. An adult female victim had been held in the house for more than a day and assaulted by the adult male suspect. When deputies arrived, the victim escaped and was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was identified as Jared Gassen (DOB 02/15/84), of Bellvue. Gassen barricaded into the home and refused to exit. The Larimer County Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response team responded to assist. Several less-lethal tools were used in an effort to gain his cooperation, but Gassen continued refusing commands. At 4:02 pm, he was apprehended with the assistance of K9 Tyr. Gassen received medical treatment and was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

Second Degree Kidnapping (F4)

Second Degree Assault (F4)

Domestic Violence

Additional charges are pending.

“Our deputies relied on their training, strong tactical decision-making, and a variety of tools to reach this outcome,” said Patrol Lieutenant Jamie Smith. “Domestic violence calls are often unpredictable and dangerous to all involved, and we’re grateful for this safe ending.”

Drug use is being investigated as a possible factor in this case. Thank you to our public safety partners at UCHealth, who assisted with this incident. The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Domestic violence impacts individuals and families in many communities. If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner abuse, resources are available here in Larimer County:

Crossroads Safehouse: crossroadssafehouse.org

Estes Valley Crisis Advocates: crisisadvocates.org

Alternatives to Violence: alternativestoviolence.org

SAVA Center: savacenter.org