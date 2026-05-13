How a DUI Attorney Identifies Procedural Errors

Colorado has a growing safety crisis on its roads. The 2024 data shows that impaired driving caused 289 deaths across the state. This makes for a huge portion of total traffic fatalities. Law enforcement officers constantly watch for signs of intoxication to lower these numbers. However, the rush to make arrests sometimes leads to mistakes during the legal process.

A skilled lawyer looks for these gaps to protect a driver’s rights. Every step of a traffic stop must follow strict legal rules. If police skip a small detail, the case might fall apart. High death counts often push officers to work faster. Speeding through a DUI investigation can result in errors that a competent Colorado Springs DUI attorney can find and resolve.

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Traffic Stop Mistakes

The legal process starts the moment police lights flash. Officers should have a valid reason to pull a person over. This is called reasonable suspicion. If a driver stayed in their lane and followed every speed limit, the stop might be illegal. Lawyers view dashcam footage to check if the car really swerved.

Errors also happen during the initial talk at the window. Police must follow the given scripts and behaviors. They cannot force people out of cars without a good cause. A lawyer checks if the officer had enough proof to start a full investigation. Sometimes, just plain tiredness or allergies can look like intoxication to an untrained eye.

Testing Failures

Roadside tests are commonly done during these stops. These physical tasks help police decide if someone is drunk, but these tests aren’t perfect. Certain factors can affect how a sober person is evaluated for intoxication, such as:

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Uneven ground

Bad lighting

A sober person might fail when these factors are at play during evaluation.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests

The government sets rules for how these tests work. Officers must clearly explain the walk-and-turn or one-leg stand to drivers. If they miss a step, the result is often wrong. Lawyers watch for:

Incorrect or inadequate instructions from the cop

Poor ground conditions, like gravel or ice

Medical issues that affect balance

Inappropriate footwear, like high heels

If any of these things happen, the test score is useless. A lawyer will argue that the results do not show true impairment.

Breathalyzer Issues

Breath machines are complex tools. They need regular care to stay accurate. Every machine requires a log of the fixes and tests it has undergone. If a station misses a maintenance check, the device might give a high reading by mistake. Lawyers ask for these maintenance records to find gaps.

The person using the machine must also have a current license. Police departments sometimes let certifications expire. A lawyer checks these dates to see if the operator was qualified. Even a small delay in the testing window can change the outcome of a case.

Rights and Warnings

Everyone has the right to remain silent. Officers must tell people about this right (it’s important to do so). It is usually communicated during an arrest. If a cop asks questions before giving the warning, the answers might not hold in court. Lawyers read every transcript to find these missing warnings.

Communication is important during a DUI arrest. People usually feel scared and say things they do not mean. A lawyer ensures that nothing said under pressure is used in an unfair manner. They check if the driver asked for a phone call or a legal expert. If police officers ignored these requests at the time, they broke the law.

Blood Sample Problems

Sometimes, police take a blood sample instead of testing the breath, or they may do both. This process involves many people and labs. Each person who touches the vial must sign a paper. This is known as the chain of custody. If one signature is missing, the blood might have been mixed up.

Labs can also make mistakes with how they store samples. Blood can ferment if it stays in a hot room too long. This creates natural alcohol that was not there before. A lawyer reviews lab logs to see whether the blood remained cold. They also check if the chemicals used to stop the blood from clotting were fresh.

Impact of Legal Review

Finding a procedural error does not mean the person wasn’t drinking. It means the authorities did not follow their own rules. The law exists to keep things fair for everyone. When a lawyer finds a mistake, they ask the judge to disregard the evidence. Without a breath test or a blood sample, the case usually gets dropped.

This review helps keep police departments honest and careful. It forces officers to do their jobs the right way every time. People deserve a fair fight when their future is on the line. Small technicalities often lead to the biggest changes in a legal outcome.

Final Thoughts on Legal Defense

The legal system relies on perfect execution from start to finish. When procedural errors occur, the foundation of a DUI charge weakens. Focusing on these technical flaws allows a lawyer to challenge the prosecution’s story effectively. Drivers should know that a high test result is not the end of the road. Checking the small details of an arrest often reveals the truth about a case. Accuracy and precision in the law protect every citizen from unfair treatment.