The Statista platform claims that the number of betting-involved individuals is expected to reach 54.7 million by 2029, exceeding South Korea’s population size. People worldwide adore this adrenaline-pumping activity. Therefore, it’s no wonder those far from such a sphere regularly ask: how does sports betting work, and what are its benefits?

First, you need to define the “betting” term. It is a wager between a player (you) and a bookmaker (any gaming website you choose). You predict a sports competition’s outcome and back up your pick with money. If your choice comes true, you return these funds with profits corresponding to the odds set by a bookie.

About Odds

Understanding sports betting odds (or coefficients) is crucial for any beginner and professional punter. First, these numerical values show a theoretical likelihood of a specific match result. Second, coefficients indicate your potential profit.

Furthermore, bookies include a certain margin (or the overround, meaning the operator’s commission) in all the odds. Experienced punters recommend beginners select the top events and focus on pre-match wagering to minimize the company’s margin.

Higher odds demonstrate a lower probability of a particular outcome and vice versa.

Bookmakers set odds considering the following:

The popularity of a specific competition;

The previous performance of certain squads or athletes;

Injuries and suspensions of players;

Head-to-head matchups of the opponents in the past;

Professional opinions of worldly-wise bettors.

In live betting, bookmakers adjust their coefficients in real time, depending on any slight shift of advantages from one team to another. Many operators carry out lucrative promotions that imply increased odds for particular competitions.

The Most Widespread Types of Betting Odds

Bookmakers in different countries utilize various formats of coefficients. Learn to read them properly, and you’ll avoid misunderstandings when placing your bets. There are three common types of odds: fractional (British), decimal (European), and moneyline (American).

Fractional Coefficients

Such odds are typical for the UK and Ireland. They contain two numbers separated by a slash (/) or hyphen (-) symbol. For instance, you bet on Team A priced at 4/1. It means you can win 4 dollars for every 1 buck wagered.

Please remember that the left number shows your potential net profit. Thus, in the above example, you have a chance to return your 1 dollar spent on betting and receive a $4 income.

Moneyline Coefficients

American coefficients are distinguished by a + or – sign before a numerical value.

The odds for stronger teams have a minus sign . They inform you of the amount you must bet to obtain a net gain of $100. For instance, you root for the Spanish national team priced at -300 odds. Therefore, you have to spend 300 dollars to qualify for a net profit of 100 dollars.

The odds for weaker teams come with a plus sign . Such coefficients explain your potential net profit for every 100 dollars wagered. For example, you believe the Italian national team will win with +250 odds. It means you can receive a net income of 250 dollars with a $100 bet.

Besides a net gain, you also return your original bet amount ($300 or $100 for the examples above).

Decimal Odds

Decimal coefficients are prevalent in European regions, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. In contrast to American and British odds, they allow you to calculate the total payout rather than a net income. To find out your potential winnings, you must multiply your original wager by the indicated coefficient.

Let’s say you bet 5 dollars on Tyson Fury, and a bookmaker has set their winning chances at 1.7. If this boxer defeats their rival, you’ll grab $5 x 1.7 = $8.5. Hence, your net profit will be $8.5 – $5 (your initial wager amount) = $3.5.

Types of Bets Explained

What is sports betting in terms of the abundance of types of predictions? Most modern bookmakers don’t limit their customers to guessing the outright winner or the draw. Don’t overlook other, sometimes even more beneficial kinds of stakes:

Point Spread or Handicap Bets . To equalize the chances, a bookmaker gives a virtual surplus to underdogs (a + sign) and a virtual disadvantage to favorites (a – sign). For instance, Jasmine Paolini is considered a weaker athlete and is priced at +1.5 (for sets handicap), and Donna Vekic is a stronger opponent with a virtual deficit of -1.5. The underdog must lose no more than the indicated number of sets (in the present case, 1 set). The favorite must win more than the established number of sets (2+) for your bet to be paid.

Totals . Guess whether the ultimate number of goals/points scored/sets played will be lower or higher than the value specified by a bookie.

Double Chance . This bet is popular for soccer matches and drastically decreases a punter’s risk. You can simultaneously bet on 2 of 3 possible outcomes: “Team A to Win or a Draw,” “Team B to Win or a Draw,” or “Team A or Team B to Win.”

Specials . For the top events, many bookmakers drum up customers to guess whether a penalty is awarded during the game, who kicks off the competition, or which team hits the post or crossbar.

When it comes to sports betting explained, it’s vital to sort out the wager types available on your bet slip. Besides single picks consisting of one prediction, operators offer other choices. Parlays, or accumulators, include 2+ bets on different competitions. If all the guesses come true, you win. Systems comprise 3+ selections, and most of them must happen.

How to Place a Bet?

Still don’t know how to bet on sports? Begin by seeking a trustworthy gaming operator. To delve into the betting world confidently, you can redeem an exclusive MyStake promo code from casinosanalyzer.com and get a bonus at this Curaçao-approved bookie.

Sign up with a chosen platform, deposit, and select a match you’re interested in. Get acquainted with available outcomes, find an appropriate one, and click on the corresponding odds. Then, enter the wager amount in your bet slip, and may fortune be on your side.