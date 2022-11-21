PEMF Machines Buyer Guide 2023

Lower back pain or body aches are common problems affecting a large group of people all over the globe. Sometimes, they don’t want to take medications for their lower back pain and are looking for non-drug treatment. If you are one of them, you probably have walked up and down the aisles of stores looking for an authentic solution. But you haven’t found any, have you?

If that’s the case, pulsed electromagnetic field therapy answers your problems. It relieves pain and also provides many other health benefits. One can even get this PEMF therapy device for their home to get its benefits.

If you want to learn more about this incredible technique, stick to the article. In this article, you will learn how this PEMF machine works, how to choose the best PEMF device for you, and the limitations associated with PEMF device therapy.

What are PEMF machines?

A PEMF therapy device uses pulsed electromagnetic fields to help people with lower back pain, and it helps treat musculoskeletal disorders.





Along with relieving pain, this device also has many other health benefits, including it helps in reducing inflammation, enhancing blood circulation, repairing bones and muscles, and also help in promoting sleep.

Furthermore, it relieves pain in patients with osteoarthritis and improves their physical activity.

How do PEMF machines work?

The PEMF therapy machine is a specialized magnetic device that applies small amounts of electromagnetic energy to a specific body part. Applying magnetic energy to the body provokes electrical shifts within the cells that cause changes in cell functioning. Scientifically this process is known as transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation.

Typically, this device helps treat acute and chronic pain by reducing inflammation. Now it’s also known to improve circulation and enhance the functioning of cells. Furthermore, improved cell function will help improve the body’s ability to release nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is one of the potent chemicals in healing injuries and also helps in reducing inflammation.

However, whether this device can cause long-term improvements still need to be determined, and more randomized placebo-controlled trials are still required to understand their benefits better. Then, depending on the patient’s condition, the doctor may prescribe PEMF therapy in combination with other treatments.

How to choose the best PEMF devices?

To choose the best and most powerful PEMF device, one should look at the following features: device portability, intensity, frequency options, and price. Also, one should look for the customer’s reviews and other additional perks like warranties before choosing the best PEMF device.

Health conditions

Before choosing a PEMF device, one should contact their doctors to learn about their condition and seek a professional’s help to select a machine wisely. Furthermore, as these machines target different areas of the body, one should be sure about their need to choose the appropriate device for them to treat their condition.

Machine size

The PEMF machine is available in different forms either; it can be in the form of a machine or a mat. Some devices are large and bulky, while others are smaller and easier to be transported. So, the portability of the device is essential because one can have this device at home, and patients don’t need any medical supervision.

Budget size

PEMF devices usually vary in price and features. The lowest-priced models of PEMF devices cost almost $200 to $300, but they are the low intensities units. So if you want more features in your device, the cost will be more.

FDA-approval

FDA approval is necessary for the device to be labeled safe and effective. Therefore, you should opt for an FDA-approved device as it will be more reliable than the non-FDA-approved one.

Frequency and intensity settings

The frequency and intensity of the PEMF device depend on the person’s condition for which they are using the device. If the person suffers from severe conditions like intense chronic pain, they must use a high-intensity device. People who use lower pulses must use the machine more frequently.

What are the pros and cons of PEMF therapy devices?

Some of the pros and cons associated with this PEMF technology are as follows:

PROS

The PEMF device helps in treating osteoarthritis (OA). Some of the devices come with a travel pouch that makes them more portable and easy to transport.

In addition, some of the devices are small and suitable for children. Most companies offer a trial, return, or guarantee policy so one can test the results of the device.

If someone is not satisfied with the activity of the device, then they can return it and get a refund.

CONS

Some of the cons of this device include that some machines are expensive and cost more than $2,000, making them unaffordable.

In addition, this device can’t be delivered outside the US, and one must pay extra charges for international deliveries.

