Today’s Weather: 11/21/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a of high 46F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see a few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|2
|33
|45
|17
|Berthoud
|0
|36
|47
|21
|Fort Collins
|0
|30
|46
|21
|Greeley
|0
|28
|46
|17
|Laporte
|2
|39
|47
|26
|Livermore
|0
|29
|44
|24
|Loveland
|3
|31
|47
|23
|Red Feather Lakes
|3
|34
|43
|26
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|3
|31
|46
|24
|Wellington
|0
|34
|45
|19
|Windsor
|0
|25
|46
|18
|*As of November 21, 2022 9:00am
