Today’s Weather: 11/21/22

November 21, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a of high 46F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see a few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 2 33 45 17
Berthoud 0 36 47 21
Fort Collins 0 30 46 21
Greeley 0 28 46 17
Laporte 2 39 47 26
Livermore 0 29 44 24
Loveland 3 31 47 23
Red Feather Lakes 3 34 43 26
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 3 31 46 24
Wellington 0 34 45 19
Windsor 0 25 46 18
*As of November 21, 2022 9:00am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply