Reducing Racism in Colorado Schools

With the aftermath of protests throughout the country after George Floyd’s death, there is a strong call to eliminating racism. In Colorado, schools have much work, where issues relating to racist acts still exist. With education, there’s a chance that things might begin to see a bright side.

This article will discuss the state’s school policy and how counselors can assist. We also consider the importance of education in fighting this societal disease.

Policies on Anti-Racism for Schools

While no laws or profiles address these issues in schools, the United States Justice Division has been at the forefront. Some rules combat police brutality, which forms part of guidelines prohibiting discrimination. Part of the laws that fight anti-racial issues in schools include:

The Equal Educational Opportunities Act (EEOA).

Title II of the Civil Rights Act. It seeks to prohibit discrimination in religion, race, color, and origin in all places of accommodation.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. It seeks to prohibit discrimination based on race, color, and nationality by educational programs eligible for federal government financial help.

Why Using Education to End Racism is Important

There is every reason to believe that the school has a role in offering help to the fight against racism. Part of the basic fundamentals of this societal disease is to “divide and conquer.” Yet, it can help to foster the “in unity, there is strength” narrative. Here are some reasons why.

It Helps Encourage Economic Opportunity

One of the huge roles this societal pillar can improve in Colorado is social mobility. It also offers to increase economic opportunities for all. This is why many high schools are now moving to help students improve their academic mastery. Access to quality education encourages creativity and literacy. This is a rising concern that access remains an issue for African American school goers.

It Shapes World Views

The school helps to bridge a huge gap, connecting students to a global community. This can help in changing how most students see the world and learning new beliefs and values. Because it has a good chance to change minds, the high school remains an attacked sector.

For instance, the Taliban believes interfering with Afghanistan’s schools helps push their agenda. Students cannot receive teachings encouraging equality or see different views towards the West.

This remains the subject, of course, for several racism topics for essay writing. Teachers will always prefer their students to discuss roles that can help find lasting peace in the East. Popular topics like an essay on what racism is can shape the curriculum on building friendly beliefs.

The challenges remain, which is why essay topics try to bring different views. It is also a great way to know what students think is a solution to this societal disease.

The School Counselor’s Role in Developing School Programs to Fight Racism

As it stands, Colorado school counselors have a huge role in anti-racial policies. Part of this is to raise awareness, particularly in cultural roots and other affiliations. Other key areas are raising awareness. Social justice advocates may appear in the classroom. Here are some major fields of interest that the counselor has to handle.

Awareness/reflection

Recognize key relationships that need to change during the interaction between students of all races.

Understanding the differences in cultural views. This includes beliefs, biases, values, and assumptions.

Start and take part in conversations, also process views on privilege, oppression, racism, and injustice.

Reflect on the key issues surrounding marginalization, privilege, oppression, and racism.

After identifying these issues, the next step will be to develop sessions that address them. But, this will be impossible without getting training on the skills needed. Here are some steps to actualize them.

Collaborate or consult with organizations and individuals representing different communities.

Take part in development practices in the school and private events, teaching and impact knowledge on anti-racism.

Supervise in delivering top skills that encourage skills buildup for equal partnership and teamwork.

Here are some top ways school counselors use counseling standards to improve their advocacy for anti-racism.

Collect and collate data analysis that shows serious racial issues, and report them.

Deliver teachings in group studies and classes. This includes the college programs that improve the ASCA standards. They evaluate the students’ behavior and address issues of anti-racism.

Stand as advocates during incidents of racism between teachers or students.

Be at the forefront of efforts to support and encourage peaceful behaviors for students.

Several rules of engagement guide school counselors. Part of this ensures they can work towards cultural oneness and address bias by introducing data-driven activities. Part of this guideline is the ASCA National Model for 2019. They are a subject of any argumentative essay on racism that puts counselors at the front of the conversation.

Final Words

The rise of racism has crept into schools, with harsh consequences. Yet, education has a strong role in pushing this menace back. It is important to note that other teachers can push the narrative while counselors are in the fight. This will help to ensure a safe platform for all kids and students to learn and grow.