The Best US National Park Vacations To Take In 2023

The USA has always been a hotspot for holidaying. It’s a country that has everything, from the big city experiences of New York and LA, to the fun and frolicking of Las Vegas and the vibrant culture of New Orleans. It’s also one of the most naturally beautiful places on earth.

Right across the country there are some breathtakingly beautiful national parks, ideal for escaping, forgetting about the stresses of life and taking some time to look after yourself.

That’s so important today, with rising levels of stress, depression, anxiety and addiction. Ask any rehab clinic and they’ll tell you nature is a great healer, allowing you to relax and focus on the challenges ahead.

So, if you feel like that is you, and you need some space to reflect and recharge, here are the best US national parks to consider for your next trip…

Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most iconic national parks in the US. Located in Arizona, this park offers some of the most spectacular views of the Grand Canyon, which was formed over millions of years by the Colorado River. Visitors can explore the park by hiking, rafting, or taking a helicopter tour.

Yellowstone National Park

Located primarily in Wyoming, Yellowstone is the world’s first national park and is known for its geothermal features such as geysers, hot springs, and mud pots. The park is also home to a diverse range of wildlife, including grizzly bears, wolves, and elk. Visitors can enjoy hiking, camping, fishing, and wildlife watching.

Yosemite National Park

This Californian park is known for its towering granite cliffs, waterfalls, and giant sequoia trees. Visitors can hike, bike, or rock climb in the park’s stunning natural surroundings. Yosemite Valley is the park’s most popular area and offers stunning views of Half Dome, Yosemite Falls, and El Capitan.

Zion National Park

Located in Utah, Zion National Park offers visitors the chance to explore some of the most dramatic landscapes in the country. The park is home to towering sandstone cliffs, narrow canyons, and the Virgin River. Visitors can hike the park’s many trails, take a scenic drive, or explore the park by bike.

Acadia National Park

Known for its rugged coastline, rocky beaches, and stunning vistas Acadia is one of Maine’s true gems and looks out onto the Atlantic. A staggering 47,000-acre site, it’s also home to the highest point on the East Coast in the Cadillac Mountain, making it an excellent spot for hiking.