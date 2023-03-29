Colorado Among Top 10 States For Sports Betting As Gambling Continues To Grow

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Online gambling is continuing to grow in Colorado, despite online casinos yet to be made legal, and it’s only going to get bigger according to new figures released.

Across the United States there’s been a revolution when it comes to online gambling, with more and more legalizing both online casino and online sports betting in a bid to increase revenue for the government.

New data released has found that residents of Colorado are taking to sports betting significantly since its legalization in November 2019, fast becoming the sixth biggest state for sports betting, seeing a total of $4.6billion since May 2020.

That figure is still way behind states such as New Jersey, where online casino games are also legal, joining much of western Europe where the industry is worth billions as thousands of players daily log-on to play Casino 777 blackjack and such like.

The Garden State took in the most revenue from sports betting between May 2020 and the present, having already firmly established a gambling culture across both sport and casino, raking in $21.6billion in revenue from the sport element alone.

Unsurprisingly, Nevada, another gambling hotspot and home to some of the world’s biggest casinos, netted $19.8billion in sports betting revenue, while Pennsylvania, one of the early adopters of legalizing sports and casino betting online, saw revenue of $10.9billion on sports betting.

Illinois ($7.3billion) and Indiana ($5.6billion) completed the top five states to make the most from sports betting, with Colorado ahead of the likes of Michigan, Virginia and Tennessee.

It’s believed the upcoming months will continue to break records, particularly with the Super Bowl on the horizon, as well as the playoffs and college football championship in January. That follows a similar pathway to what other states have seen, and it’s perhaps only a matter of time before we start to see discussions around online casino games also being thrown into the picture as the state benefits from such revenue.

There are currently 30 land-based online casinos in the state of Colorado, but it remains illegal online, while there doesn’t appear to be any change in that status on the horizon at present.

Talks will undoubtedly happen though in the coming 12 months, particularly as more states do start to pass bills themselves, while of course the state will also have to monitor the effect of sports betting on mental health and problem gambling within it too.

It’s going to be an interesting year for gambling in the state, as records will continue to break in sports betting, cementing itself as one of the biggest betting states, but what will that mean for casino betting? Only time will tell.