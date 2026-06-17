The Growing Role of AI and Technology in Criminal Cases

Technology has always had a place in criminal justice, from the introduction of fingerprint databases to DNA testing. But the pace of change over the last decade has been unlike anything before it. Artificial intelligence is now involved in everything from identifying suspects to predicting recidivism, and both prosecutors and defense attorneys are adjusting to a courtroom where algorithms play a growing role.

For anyone facing charges where technology was part of the investigation, working with an experienced criminal defense lawyer in Salinas is no longer optional; it is necessary. Understanding what these tools do, how they work, and where they fail is now part of building a defense.

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Where AI Is Being Used in Criminal Investigations

Law enforcement agencies across the country have adopted AI-driven tools at various stages of the investigative process. Facial recognition software is used to match images from surveillance footage against databases of known individuals. This technology has a documented track record of errors, particularly with people of certain ethnicities or in low-light conditions.

Predictive policing tools use algorithms that analyze crime data to suggest where crimes are likely to occur or, in some cases, who is likely to commit them. These tools have been criticized for reinforcing existing biases in policing data. Social media monitoring uses automated systems that scan public posts for specific language, associations, or behavior patterns flagged as suspicious.

License plate readers are cameras that log plate numbers and timestamps across large areas, building detailed records of vehicle movement over time. Gunshot detection systems use acoustic sensors to identify and locate the sound of gunfire, sometimes triggering police responses before any call is made. Each of these tools generates data that can end up in a criminal case, and each comes with known limitations that defense attorneys must understand.

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The Problem of Algorithmic Error

AI systems are trained on data. When that data reflects historical biases in policing, sentencing, or reporting, the algorithm learns and repeats those patterns. This is not a hypothetical concern. Multiple studies have shown that certain facial recognition systems produce significantly higher error rates when identifying people with darker skin tones.

In a criminal case, an error from an algorithm is not just a technical footnote because it can mean a wrong arrest, a flawed investigation, and potentially a wrongful conviction. Courts are still working through how to handle cases where AI played a role, who gets to challenge the algorithm, whether the source code must be disclosed, and what standard of accuracy is acceptable.

What Defense Attorneys Can Challenge

When AI or technology is part of a criminal case, the defense has several angles to explore. First is the reliability of the tool itself. Has it been independently tested? What is its error rate? Was it used in conditions that fall within its validated parameters?

The second way is how the output was used because law enforcement often uses AI results as a conclusion rather than a lead. If an officer arrested someone primarily because an algorithm flagged them, that raises serious questions about probable cause.

Third is disclosure. In some cases, the companies that build these tools claim trade secret protection over their source code, making it difficult for defense attorneys to examine how the algorithm actually works. Courts are divided on whether defendants have a right to inspect that code.

The Courtroom Is Catching Up

Judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys are all navigating technology they were not trained on. Expert witnesses, data scientists, AI researchers, and digital forensics specialists are becoming a regular part of criminal trials where technology played a significant role in the investigation.

For defendants, this means the quality of legal representation matters more than it ever has. An attorney who understands only the law but not the technology may miss arguments that could change the outcome of a case.

A Changing Landscape With Real Consequences

Criminal cases built on AI-generated evidence are not science fiction. They are happening now, in courts across California and the rest of the country. The stakes are real; people’s freedom, records, and futures depend on whether the legal system can hold these tools to an appropriate standard. Technology will keep advancing. The obligation to question it, test it, and hold it accountable in court is not going away either.