These Car Accident Statistics Will Make You Hesitate Getting into a Car

Millions of people all around the world operate their cars, usually without thinking about the risks related to driving. However, the road is a chaotic place with many uncontrollable factors. Our mobility-dependent lifestyles are plagued by the terrible reality of car accidents.

These accidents usually result in injuries, fatalities, and heavy financial and emotional costs. The lawyers at Abels & Annes, P.C., can help you get relief during this stressful time. Let’s discuss the types of car accidents and the statistics that might make you hesitant about entering a car.

Types of Car Accidents

Car accidents can lead to minor or fatal injuries. Some of them are as follows:

Rear-end Collisions

When a car hits the vehicle that is in front of it, it is known as a rear-end collision. Drunk driving, sudden stops, and tailgating are common reasons for these collisions. In serious cases, especially when accidents happen at high speeds, these incidents can result in deaths, whiplash, and back injuries.

Head-on Collisions

When the front ends of two cars collide, a head-on collision occurs. Because of the high impact speed and direct force against the people inside, these are some of the worst kinds of traffic accidents. Drunk driving, driving the wrong way, and sleeping while driving the car are common causes of these accidents.

Side-Impact Accidents

Side-impact crashes are sometimes referred to as t-bone or broadside collisions. They happen when the front or back of one vehicle hits the side of another. These are especially risky as passengers are not properly protected from the side of a car, like they are from the front or back.

Sideswipe Accidents

Sideswipe accidents can happen when two cars’ sides scrape against one another. These usually occur when drivers try to change lanes without realizing there is another car nearby. Side swipes can look small, but they can cause drivers to lose control, which can result in catastrophic accidents.

Rollover Accidents

Rollover accidents occur when a car flips over. These can sometimes happen from fast, sudden turns, crashes, or stumbling over a barrier like a curb. SUVs and taller cars are more vulnerable to these accidents because of their greater center of gravity. Rollover accidents are very risky and often cause fatalities or serious injuries.

Car Accident Statistics

Car accidents depend on several factors. Some common factors, along with statistics, are listed below:

According to Gender

According to statistics, men are more likely than women to get into car crashes. On the other hand, women are more likely than men to die in an accident. The difference can be due to physical characteristics as well as differences in driving behavior. In 2020, 10,690 women lost their lives, while 28,033 men were killed in crashes.

In addition, men were more likely to confess to:

Running red lights (32.2% for men vs. 30% for women).

Exceeding the speed limit by at least fifteen miles per hour (52% of men against 44.6% of women).

According to Age

Young drivers, particularly those under 25, are far more likely to be involved in car incidents because of their inexperience as well as unsafe driving habits. For drivers aged between 15 and 24, 27% of accidents were fatal.

On the other hand, older drivers face difficulties because of slower response times and deteriorating vision. Over 2,30,000 people aged 65 and over were injured in car crashes in 2020 alone, and over 6,500 people lost their lives in them.

According to Vehicle Type

Rollover incidents are more common with large vehicles like cars and SUVs. Different car types come with different dangers, which affect the number of accidents.

The most common types of cars involved in fatal crashes were 4-door sedans and station wagons. These contributed to almost 14,822 fatal crashes and 2,149 deadly collisions.

Legal Compensation for Victims of Car Accidents

Car accident victims have many options for getting legal relief. It includes filing personal injury lawsuits and filing insurance claims. In addition to pain and suffering, compensation can also cover lost income and medical costs.

Victims should get legal representation as soon as possible to guarantee fair compensation and negotiation.

Conclusion

The facts and statistics about car crashes are an alarming reminder of the dangers that all drivers and passengers have to deal with while driving. Although driving regulations and transportation improvements have increased safety, the statistics show that much more needs to be done to stop these deaths.

It is important to understand the types of car accidents and potential legal recourse if you want to make safer decisions and demand justice after being involved in a traffic accident.