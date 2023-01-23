Top Law Schools in Colorado

Law is an amazing subject to study, but if you want to get the best education possible, you need to choose a top school to study in. Let’s discuss the top choices of law schools in Colorado.

Are you thinking of studying law in Colorado? This is an amazing place to be and the law schools in Colorado are highly ranked in educational circles. If you enroll in one of them, you can enjoy the natural beauty and the view of the Rocky Mountains while getting your education from people that are experts in teaching law.

But first, you need to choose the school where you’ll study. In this article, we’ll discuss the best law schools in Colorado that you should definitely be considering when you send your applications.

Is Studying in Colorado Law Schools Difficult?

Lawyers earn a lot of money when they obtain their degree and build a good career for themselves. If you are looking to become great in this field, the first and key step is to obtain your degree from a good school.

Top Schools for Law in Colorado

If you want the best chances at a great job and many clients, you need you make sure that you get the highest grades from the best schools. With that in mind, here are the top choices for studying law in Colorado.

University of Colorado Law School

The best-rated academic institution in Colorado that teaches law exists since 1892. The US News lists it as the 43rd best law school in all of US. According to the US News and World Report, the Environmental Law program studied here is number 10 in the nation. An institution that teaches over 500 students, this is a great place to study the field.

In the University of Colorado, you can enroll into a Juris Doctor degree program with 89 credits, and complete it within 2.5 or 3 years. You can also enroll in LL.M specialization courses.

The school is based in Boulder, one of the most beautiful places in Colorado. Combine your studies with walks in nature and many days of sunshine, not to mention the opportunities you’ll get at the biggest university in the state.

In the University of Colorado Law School, you can enroll in externships, public service activities, and legal clinics. There are a total of 9 legal clinics providing free services to community members. For a law student, this is a brilliant opportunity to get hands-on knowledge by working on real-life cases.

Wondering what you can study in this school? It offers varied programs and subjects including, but not limited to:

American Indian Law

Technology and Policy Law

Dispute Resolution Law

Civil Practice

Criminal Defense

Family Law

Juvenile Law

Entrepreneurial Law

Appellate Advocacy

If you enroll in this institution, you’ll have amazing prospects for employment. Approximately 89% of graduates in 2020 were employed within the first year of their graduation. The school offers the JD/MBA program together with the Leeds School of Business, or you can go for the Urban and Regional Planning degree taught in collaboration with the College of Architecture and Planning.

University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Next and last on our list is the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, a privately-owned college with amazing ratings over the years. Founded in 1892, this school has educated some of the best in the field, and accepts around 600 students every year.

While it ranks slightly lower than the first choice in our list, the school offers high quality of education and is larger in terms of enrollment. It is based in Denver, a dynamic cities with many law firms and state government agencies, as well as a growing number of tech companies and multinational businesses. This opens up many opportunities for employment for those who graduate in the school, and students have plenty of internship options while enrolled in college.

In this school, you can enroll in one of 5 Juris Doctor degree programs:

Workplace Law

International legal studies

Environmental and natural resources law

Constitutional rights and remedies

Commercial/ corporate law

You can also pursue a graduate degree in fields like Graduate Tax, Master of Laws in American Law Practice, and Master of Science in Legal Administration.

Wrapping Up

When it comes to the best law education in Colorado, these two are the top choices for interested students. Research them a bit and make this important decision on where and what to study. Whichever you choose, you can expect high-quality education and great learning opportunities.