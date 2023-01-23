Most Popular Methods of Cannabis Consumption

With cannabis laws becoming more accessible and widespread in the US, cannabis consumption is becoming more popular. But with this changing landscape, it is incredibly important for people to look for reliable cannabis resources online such as Nature & Bloom for information about the different methods of cannabis consumption and the best products available. While many cannabis products taste great and offer a unique experience, it’s important to do some research before deciding which ones will work best for your needs.

The most popular methods today include smoking or vaping cannabis flowers or cannabis concentrates; consuming cannabis-infused edibles; sipping on cannabis-infused beverages; and taking cannabis capsules or tinctures. Each method has different effects on the body and allows a user to experience cannabis in their own unique way. No matter which method you choose, always remember to start low and go slow with marijuana use when experimenting with any kind of cannabis product.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss the top five methods people tend to choose when consuming marijuana, from edibles and vaping to tinctures and concentrates. Additionally, we’ll discuss how to properly consume each method for maximum efficiency and minimum risk. By understanding all your options, you can confidently make an informed decision about which type of consumption is right for you!

Dry Herb Vaporizers

The first cannabis consumption method on this list, and one that has become incredibly popular over the last few years, and is probably one of the most popular today, is the dry herb vaporizer. Dry herb vaporizers are devices that use a different heating method other than combustion to heat the cannabis to a point where vapor is created. These devices aren’t very popular since they are portable, convenient, discreet, and allow the user to choose the potency of the effects. With that being said, there is a wide range of different dry herb vaporizers to choose from, and not all of them are small.

Tinctures

The next cannabis consumption method on this list is tincturing, which has become incredibly popular within the medical cannabis community, so much so that it is the preferred consumption method for those who are using cannabis to treat specific conditions. In case you are not aware, tinctures are small vials that have been filled with cannabis extract and carrier oil. The reason that this consumption method is so popular is that it allows the user to accurately dose the amount of THC that is consumed.

Dab Rigs

Moving on to the next popular cannabis consumption method on this list, and that would be dab rigs. At first glance, it would be easy to confuse a dab rig with a bong since they both share a beaker-like appearance. How a dab rig works are cannabis shatter or concentrate is applied to the nail, which is then heated up with a blowtorch. This cannabis consumption method is popular because it allows the user to consume large amounts of THC without needing to consume a large amount of substance.

Joints

One of the most famous, popular, and iconic cannabis consumption methods on this list would be a joint. The easiest way to explain what a joint is is to describe it as a cannabis cigarette. Essentially, to create a joint, all you need to do is grind cannabis, place it on rolling paper, and roll it up in a cylindrical shape. Joints are popular because they are very convenient, and are also the cheapest cannabis consumption method on this list.

Bongs

The next cannabis consumption method on this list, which also happens to be one of the most iconic, is bongs. As mentioned above, bongs have a beaker-like appearance, although in terms of use, they differ quite substantially from dab rigs. To use a bong, you need to grind a cannabis-filled ball, fill the bong with water, and then ignite the cannabis using a source of combustion. Bongs have become very popular because they allow the user to consume large amounts of cannabis, and they are also perfect for sharing.

One-Hitters

Finally, the last cannabis consumption method on this list that has gained quite a lot of popularity over the last few years is the one-hitter. As the name would suggest, this cannabis consumption method allows you to consume cannabis in just one hit. This is because the one-hitter is very much like a pipe. However, it has been designed in such a way that it does not have a large bowl and is quite small. This method has become popular because the pipe itself is quite small, which means it can be stowed away anywhere, but it also allows you to conveniently consume cannabis on the go.