Turkish Real Estate Market: A Comprehensive Guide for Foreign Investors

Turkey is a fantastic place to enjoy the sound of the sea comfortable climate, and conduct profitable business. The country is known for its well-thought-out and reliable economic system. The government creates the most acceptable conditions yearly for new entrepreneurs who want to do business.

Turkey Property Market Today

Over the past nine years, more than 15 thousand citizens worldwide have decided to change their lives and obtain the coveted Turkish passport by investing in real estate. Mass housing construction is growing yearly, so the program participants can choose and buy the object that fully meets their requirements. Interest rates and economic restrictions have significantly impacted the country’s economy, so the estimated cost of real estate has decreased. This situation has attracted a lot of potential investors seeking to invest on favorable terms.

According to statistics for 2023, the market for real estate properties for sale is estimated at 89 billion dollars. By 2028, it is expected to grow by almost 11%. This is due not only to the high standard of living in the country but also to the many people who want to become the owners of a deposit that will bring profit.

Key Cities and Regions for Investment

Before participating in the program, foreigners analyze Turkey’s real estate market and regions. The main cities that foreigners with financial opportunities focus on are often Istanbul, Antalya, Izmir, Alanya, Kusadasi, Bodrum, etc. Northern Cyprus and the Prince Islands are the provinces that lead the way among those looking for a region with 150% profitability together with coziness and comfort. Most applicants are guided by their tourism experience in the country, which is also a good indicator. After all, in addition to acquiring a profitable object, applicants should maximize the benefits in economic and social formats.

Types of Properties and Investment Avenues

The real estate market in Turkish regions today is classified by types. These include condominiums, apartments, duplexes, villas, and plots of land. As for those who prefer rural activities, this country has such an opportunity. Regarding land plots, you can invest in development and commercial activities. By the way, they can be located in the tourist sector or a more colorful Turkish neighborhood.

Under the property investment in Turkey program, we can mention:

business;

contribution to the country’s economy;

acquiring shares in an investment fund;

provision of more than 50 jobs.

Buying Process

Potential investors get a lot of benefits, which is undoubtedly a significant advantage of the program itself. However, before doing so, it is necessary to:

Undergo a Due Diligence check to exclude violating the program’s participation rules . Prepare the relevant documents, which will be translated into Turkish and certified. Process and register the purchase of real estate in Turkey. International background check of the main applicant. Obtaining citizenship.

The whole process of participation can take place either online or in person.

Citizenship Through Investments in Real Estate

It is relatively quick and easy for the main participant of the program and his family members to get the cherished passport. The value of the potential property must be at least 400,000 dollars. A higher price is welcome. The object can be residential, commercial, new construction, or secondary. You can get the cherished document six months after applying. The country allows dual citizenship.

Conclusion

