Types of Criminal Cases That Allow Parole

Kentucky has a population of approximately 4,606,864, with crime patterns that reflect both urban and rural dynamics. In 2024, the state recorded about 213 violent crimes and 1,350 property crimes per 100,000 people, ranking 44th among states for violent crime rates. These figures highlight the range of criminal cases handled within the state, from non-violent property offenses to more serious crimes.

Certain types of criminal cases allow parole, particularly those involving non-violent offenses, drug-related crimes, or situations where the law permits early release after part of a sentence is served. Eligibility often depends on factors such as the nature of the crime and the individual’s conduct while incarcerated.

Community Message

The Kentucky Parole Board (KY parole board) reviews cases and determines whether an individual qualifies for early release based on established criteria.

How Parole Eligibility Works in Kentucky

In Kentucky, the main factor that decides an inmate’s parole eligibility is the type of offense for which they were imprisoned and the corresponding sentence. In most cases, an inmate becomes eligible for parole after completing a part of their sentence rather than the whole term.

In most felony cases, an inmate can become eligible for parole after completing 15% of the original sentence.

However, there are many exceptions to this rule. Some crimes, such as violent or sex-related offenses, call for a much longer prison term before an inmate even has a chance to be considered for parole.

The following factors determine whether an inmate is granted parole by the board or not:

The nature of the offense

The inmate’s behavior while he or she was incarcerated

The effect on the community, as presented by the victims

The progress of the inmate’s rehabilitation

The decision to grant parole to an inmate is discretionary, meaning it can be denied even if the inmate is eligible.

Non-Violent Felony Offenses

There are a number of non-violent felony cases that allow for parole consideration. Such cases involve illegal acts that do not include any serious physical harm to a person.

Examples of non-violent felony cases:

Theft cases

Fraud cases

Drug cases

Possession of drugs

Burglary cases

In such cases, the offender may be given a prison sentence that allows for a parole consideration after a certain period of time. Non-violent felony offenders get an earlier parole consideration than those in violent crimes.

Drug-Related Offenses

Drug-related offenses are usually included under the category of offenses for which an offender may be granted parole. This usually applies to those cases that are considered to be on a lesser scale.

Drug-related offenses for which an offender may be granted parole include:

Possession of controlled substances

Possession with the intent to distribute

Drug trafficking on a lesser scale

Rehabilitation programs may be considered for such offenders. Since substance abuse plays a major role in such offenses, the offender’s completion of rehabilitation programs for addiction may be considered.

Property Crimes

Another category that could potentially provide an offender with the chance of parole is property crimes. These are crimes in which the individual damages or steals property rather than harming a person.

Types of property crimes include:

Burglary

Theft or shoplifting

Criminal mischief or vandalism

Receiving stolen property

The extent of the crime and whether or not there was violence involved could affect the amount of time the individual has to serve before they are eligible for parole.

Key Takeaways

Parole gives prisoners the opportunity to leave prison early.

In Kentucky, the type of crime committed and the length of the sentence determine parole eligibility.

Non-violent felony charges are often eligible for parole after serving part of the sentence.

Drug-related charges and property-related charges are often eligible for parole.

Violent crimes require 85% of the sentence to be served before parole eligibility.