Top 5 Software for Law Firms

INTRODUCTION

At his best, man is the noblest of all creatures; separated from law and justice, he is the worst. This old saying by Aristotle is one of the most fundamental truths about the human species. To remain lords over the beautiful and advanced world we built for ourselves, protecting our laws and regulations is essential. Laws are age-old materials that are subject to constant change. Therefore, documenting them could be daunting. How do law practitioners accurately store legal articles? Is there a tool to facilitate the process? Although platforms like Lawcator enable access to provincial laws to anyone, it is not a process management tool.

In this article, we’ll discuss the top five software digital tools specifically designed for law firms.

1. Clio

Clio tops our list of the best digital tools for law firms. On Capterra, it has garnered over 1000 5-star reviews and is currently at the service of 150,000 legal practitioners across 90 countries. Therefore, using this tool puts your firm in safe hands. Aside from the typical features of all digital management tools, Clio stands out with its cloud-based system. This feature offers you advanced layers of security absent in rival products. Its easy-to-use wire-frame interface collects all relevant data in one place for quick access. In essence, you do not have to be tech-savvy to organize your workflow on Clio. More importantly, its in-built finance tool facilitates financial data management. If you are looking for ease of service, value for money, customer support, and functionality, choose Clio. Although it offers no free version, its basic version is billed monthly at $39, which is considered a fair price by most of its users.

2. App4Legal

App4Legal is an all-in-one management software for legal practitioners willing to automate most parts of their business. It is a great alternative to App4Legal. Embedded into this app is a graphical flowchart where you can track a case precisely and view your firm’s overall performance. Therefore, it is perfect for practitioners who also double as the team manager. Its agile document management tool is furnished with efficient indexing capabilities so that you can keep multiple versions of a case without losing track. With App4Legal, human error is minimized in favor of increased efficiency.

3. Marketing 360

Marketing for a law firm can be daunting since a sole-practitioner is usually responsible for the enterprise’s multiple phases. As a result, lawyers can often have limited time to put their business in the spotlight. With a reputation in the advertising industry and a good profile among medical professionals, lawyers can take advantage of this all-in-one marketing software. Its appointment management tool is tailored-fit for the comprehensive structure of law firms, large and small. It can schedule reminders for appointments, calls, SMS, online booking, payment, and calendar management. It is like the byte version of a virtual assistant. Do you have campaigns and promotional tasks? Its advertising management features are more than enough to handle all aspects pertaining. This digital management tool is called 360 for a reason; it’s got all you need.

4. Bill4Time

If you are looking to maximize profit-making by balancing working hours and session charges, look towards this tool. Bill4Time is a great way to determine how much you should charge a client in tandem with the number of hours required to handle their case. It is furnished with a simple interface where you can customize bills and hours according to various tasks, each to its complexities. It’s also reinforced with features that enable conflict resolution. While collaboration features are a significant concern for this tool, its computational ability makes up for it.

5. BQE Core Suite

A more affordable alternative to Clio is the BQE Core Suite; it is cloud-based and supports access across multiple platforms, including android and ios. That means you can access your case files on the go, share and collaborate with a team. It is a great software for law firms as it supports multitasking. For instance, you can use the “custom report” tool to quickly generate an editable template to create a company’s custom report. All of these can be done from a simple interface. Most of the time, you are clicking and dragging across the screen.

Legal practitioners are custodians of the law. Therefore, automating their workflow is the first step towards protecting the law and human nature in general. As such, they must embrace digital management software. To select the appropriate one, legal practitioners must look out for those capable of document management, financial computations, time management, and collaboration. Automating these essential phases will enable law firms to record more productivity through a seamless workflow.