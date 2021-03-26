A Full Day of Fun in NoCo

If you plan on spending time in the Northern Colorado area, in or around Fort Collins, and you’re looking for ideas for fun, food, nature experiences, etc, then you’ll want a list of ideas to assist you as you plan your vacation or look for a new place to live in America’s growing remote-based work culture.

Much like the rest of Colorado, NoCo offers no shortage of spots to check out whether you’re looking for a great meal, sugary treat, quiet getaway, hikes, rugged adventure, or fun social interaction. But if you’re from out-of-state, you might think Denver or the famous ski slopes are the only worthwhile destinations in the entire state.

Let’s start from the moment you wake up and look at some options to fill your day with good food and activities that you can enjoy in the NoCo area.

Breakfast

On your first morning in NoCo, head over to Snooze, an A.M. Eatery for their outstanding french toast or their special Breakfast Pot Pie and some coffee. Another well-known breakfast spot in Fort Collins is Urban Egg, where you can get a little fancy by ordering their Blue Crab or Tuscan Benedict plate.

After fueling up on good food and caffeine, take some time to walk around and visit local shops to buy some souvenirs and take some cute selfies!

If the morning is the best time for you to hike or jump into the outdoors, that’s totally fine. Let’s look at some delicious lunch options for when you get back in town to reload your energy cells.

Lunch

Once you’re ready to sit down and chow after a morning of fun, or if you just like to sleep in and skip breakfast, make your way to The Regional. You will not regret ordering either their Reggie Burger or the Roasted Pork Shoulder. The vibe is very Americana with that touch of NoCo charm.

You could also visit a local can’t-miss spot, The Colorado Room. This is one of those places where the menu is eclectic and you are bound to find something awesome. The feel is very laid back, and they offer a substantial adult beverage selection. Whether you get the pork sliders or the bison burgers, you’ll leave pleased.

Outdoors

If you want to get wet and wild, get your water shoes and take a whitewater or paddling trip down Cache la Poudre River. There are several rafting companies ready and willing to show you some unique countryside by way of the river.

If you’d rather avoid the water, try hiking the Horsetooth Falls trail or one of the many dozens of loops and paths around NoCo. Just keep in mind you might have to pay a small fee to access many of the protected trails. Take a camera and get ready to see some of the most beautiful, serene parts of the country.

And, of course, if hiking and whitewater are both a bit too intense for your level of activity, you can walk the Flower Garden located at Colorado State University or the 18-acre beauty fest known as the Gardens on Spring Creek. There will be plenty of spots to stop and take in the moment as you inhale the fresh air.

Evenings

If you’ve got some energy left and want to engage in some social fun, go throw some darts at the High Point Bar or throw axes at the Axe and Ale. Enjoy choosing from a large selection of beer and wine, including local brews from NoCo, and make some new friends.

Whether you’re looking to get exhausted from a day of adventure and socializing or wanting to find some peace and quiet, The greater Fort Collins area and NoCo will have whatever you need to make your Colorado experience memorable.