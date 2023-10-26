20 Years of Great Hockey in Northern Colorado

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners Wednesday voted to sign a proclamation celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the Eagles Hockey Team at the Blue Arena.

The Eagles have celebrated 20 seasons, beginning in 2003, playing at the Budweiser Event Center and now at Blue Arena, capturing seven conference championships, four league titles, eight division championships, and earning three regular season titles. They’ve never missed the playoffs.

The Eagles have built not just a great hockey team, but a sports team Northern Colorado can be proud of that is deeply embedded in our Northern Colorado community and youth. While the proclamation was being signed, kids from youth hockey were skating on the ice.

The 20-year anniversary celebration of the Eagles Hockey Team at the Budweiser Event Center and now Blue Arena as an outstanding sports entity coincides with the current 20-year anniversary of the Larimer County Fairgrounds at the Ranch.