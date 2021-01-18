2021 Larimer United Grant Recipients Announced

United Way of Larimer County has announced the recipients for the 2021 Larimer United Grant to help fund local nonprofits for a multitude of programs.

About 40 agencies applied for funding for priority areas including early childcare and education, literacy support, financial stability and much more in the fall of last year totaling nearly a million dollars in requests. A total of 24 agencies were awarded a total of $450,000 in grant funding based on dollars that were available for this round of applications.

Early Childcare and Education agencies that were awarded $150,000 are as follows:

Teaching Tree

Thompson Valley Preschool

EVICS – Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success

The Family Center/La Familia

Respite Care

Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County

The Children’s Speech and Learning Center received $13,500 to provide literacy support while United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) also provided funding to the Colorado Reading Corps with Colorado Youth for Change. UWLC supports roughly 15 literacy tutors within the Thompson and Estes Park School Districts with an annual grant of $125,000.

The Matthews House, Colorado State University’s (CSU) Campus Connections Program and Partners Mentoring Youth received grant funding of $58,050 to aid students in completing high school successfully through researched-based strategies, mentoring, academic enrichment and tutoring programs.

The following agencies were awarded $58,050 cumulative and will use the grant funding to support families with debt reduction, increased tax refunds, financial planning and management and case management for career advancement:

VITA Loveland

The Matthews House

Project Self-Sufficiency

GreenPath

UWLC provides leadership regarding housing and homelessness within the community as a member of the Governing Board for the Northern Colorado Continuum of Care which is aimed at making homelessness rare, short-lived and non-reoccurring. Housing is an essential need and supported through $95,700 in grant funding to the following five agencies supporting eviction prevention, case management, and more:

Homeward Alliance

The Murphy Center

Family Housing Network

Catholic Charities, Larimer County

Neighbor to Neighbor

One in ten Coloradans experience food insecurity which results in deciding what to pay for regarding food, housing, medicine, etc. House of Neighborly Service, Volunteers of America – Colorado Branch and Food Bank for Larimer County received a total of $66,000 to support the distribution of food to families in need in addition to fresh food and home delivery.

For more information regarding United Way of Larimer County’s grant funding process, visit: https://uwaylc.org/Grant-Process