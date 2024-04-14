Alternatives to Violence Hosts 7th Annual Purple Ribbon Breakfast

Alternatives to Violence (ATV) invites the community to its annual Purple Ribbon Breakfast on Tuesday, April 23. The non-profit organization is dedicated to providing shelter, advocacy, education, and resources for people impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. The event serves to raise awareness about these issues, as well as raise funds for ATV’s SafeHouse programs and operations.

Alternatives to Violence provides shelter, advocacy, education, and resources for people impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Since 1982, Alternatives to Violence has offered victims the opportunity to heal both emotionally and physically in a supportive environment.

“We hope the event shows that we can make a significant impact together for our community by helping to provide resources and opportunities for survivors in our area who need help rebuilding their lives,” said Executive Director of Alternatives to Violence, Kari Clark.

Attendees will gain an understanding of the challenges survivors face through moving personal stories and engaging activities. This year’s guest speakers are from the Northern Colorado area. Survivor Advocate Kimberly Corban speaks across the country to share education and victim advocacy and has been featured on CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC. She is a consultant for End Violence Against Women International and is also co-host of the Survivor’s Guide to True Crime podcast. Erica Bethel is a domestic violence survivor and founder of Joy & Justice. Bethel seeks to use her voice to change the system that failed her and her two young children, who their father tragically killed. She is using her passion and experience to prevent similar tragedies from happening to others.

The Purple Ribbon Breakfast will be held at Embassy Suites by Hilton Loveland Hotel Conference Center & Spa, located at 4705 Clydesdale Parkway in Loveland. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and the presentation will be from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Those wanting to attend should register at alternativestoviolence.org/event/purple-ribbon-breakfast/.

Alternatives to Violence was established in 1983 and is registered with the Colorado Secretary of State as a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization.

“We hope attendees will leave the event inspired and further informed to take action whether by volunteering, hosting a drive or implementing a donation or training program at their workplace, or keeping their eyes open to signs of abuse of others,” Clark said.

Individuals and companies are encouraged to serve as Table Hosts or sponsors. Table Hosts assist by inviting guests to the event. The Purple Ribbon Breakfast Sponsorships are available at $5,000 and $1,000. Sponsorship includes recognition on in-person and online promotions, plus the opportunity to be part of an essential group helping victims of violence in our community.

This year’s sponsors of the Purple Ribbon Breakfast include Bank of Colorado, FNBO, Harmony Skin & Wellness Clinic, James Zack Consulting, Nordson Medical, Realities for Children, Rowes Flowers, Sater Tools & Services, UCHealth and The Women’s Clinic of Northern Colorado.

Those wishing to be Table Hosts or sponsors should contact Communication & Development Manager Rose Marie Massaro at (970) 669-5150 extension 124 or rosemarie.massaro@alternativestoviolence.org.

Those who cannot attend the event but wish to donate to Alternatives to Violence can visit the website at alternativestoviolence.org.