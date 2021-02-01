Animal Friends Alliance Receives Pedigree Foundation Grant to Find Homes for 106 Dogs

Animal Friends Alliance has received a Program Development Grant from Pedigree Foundation to prepare even more homeless dogs to find homes this year.

Pre-adoption support was provided to prepare more than 1,000 dogs for loving homes last year by Animal Friends Alliance. Animal Friends Alliance will use the $9,970.36 award to spray and neuter, microchip and provide kennels for foster families to provide care for a total of 106 dogs who are on their way to adoption.

About 54 percent of dogs who came through Animal Friend’s Alliance shelter last year benefitted from foster homes. Providing more resources for foster homes to properly care for these animals is central to saving more lives.

Animal Friends Alliance anticipates adopting out over 1,000 dogs this year utilizing the support of Pedigree Foundation to enable them to prepare over 100 of these dogs for adoption and equip their foster homes with tools to provide the best care and training for them.

This grant will also help support their goal to aid nearly 900 other dogs in finding families this year.

“Providing spay/neuter services, microchipping, and the security of fostering will help so many worthy dogs,” said Sarah Swanty, executive director of Animal Friends Alliance. “We’re grateful to our friends at PEDIGREE for this gift, which will make it possible for dogs to arrive in their new homes, ready to bring their new families love and friendship,” Sarah said.

For more information regarding Animal Friends Alliance, visit: SavingAnimalsToday.org or to learn more about Pedigree Foundation, visit: PedigreeFoundation.org