Berthoud Recreation Center at Waggener Farm Park is Up and Running Strong!

As of November 20, the Berthoud Recreation Center at Waggener Farm Park has officially had its doors open to the public! This brand-new drop-dead gorgeous facility can be found at 1000 North Berthoud Parkway, right next to the Loveland Reservoir. An interesting detail about the grounds is that it’s all made up of native grasses, trails, and open space that also features two multi-purpose athletic fields/community open space, a large destination playground with a full basketball court, a rentable pavilion, and a state-of-the-art skate park! And that’s just the outside, we haven’t even gotten in the door yet! Inside, guests and members can enjoy a multi-purpose two-court gymnasium, fitness areas, an indoor aquatic facility, and plenty more!

Recreation Center Indoor Features

Basketball, volleyball, walking track, and pickleball courts.

Aquatics Center made up of a lazy river, two-story water slide, large hot tub/spa, three-lane lap pool, lifestyle pool, play equipment with water features, and an outdoor patio area

5000 square foot fitness center which includes free weights, cardio, and weight machines

2000 square foot outdoor fitness area to provide more space and flexibility for workouts

Group fitness room with a Wellbeats system where users can participate in virtual classes on-demand individually or attend a fitness class instructed by our certified fitness instructors

A boulder climbing wall in the main breezeway

A community event room that can be rented hourly for family gatherings, classes, and birthday parties. This room is connected to the aquatics center as well as the main lobby.

Room rentals for business, seminars, birthday parties, and committee meetings of all types

Child Watch room where participants can drop off their children, ages 6 months to 9 years old while parents utilize the facility

Separate family changing rooms in addition to men’s and women’s locker rooms

Recreation Center Outdoor Features

Skate Park

Playground with a youth pump bike track and lots of play equipment

Basketball Court with lights

Sheltered Pavilion with built-in all-season restrooms

Hard and soft surface trails and trail loops can used for a 5k race on the property

Two large multi-purpose athletic fields and community open space for events

Food truck lane

Two Electric charging stations

Memberships are now available but must be paid in person, as no online or over-the-phone registration is offered at this time. For more information, please visit berthoud.org/departments/parks-recreation.