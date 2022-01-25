Berthoud Recreation Center at Waggener Farm Park is Up and Running Strong!

As of November 20, the Berthoud Recreation Center at Waggener Farm Park has officially had its doors open to the public! This brand-new drop-dead gorgeous facility can be found at 1000 North Berthoud Parkway, right next to the Loveland Reservoir. An interesting detail about the grounds is that it’s all made up of native grasses, trails, and open space that also features two multi-purpose athletic fields/community open space, a large destination playground with a full basketball court, a rentable pavilion, and a state-of-the-art skate park! And that’s just the outside, we haven’t even gotten in the door yet! Inside, guests and members can enjoy a multi-purpose two-court gymnasium, fitness areas, an indoor aquatic facility, and plenty more!
Recreation Center Indoor Features
- Basketball, volleyball, walking track, and pickleball courts.
- Aquatics Center made up of a lazy river, two-story water slide, large hot tub/spa, three-lane lap pool, lifestyle pool, play equipment with water features, and an outdoor patio area
- 5000 square foot fitness center which includes free weights, cardio, and weight machines
- 2000 square foot outdoor fitness area to provide more space and flexibility for workouts
- Group fitness room with a Wellbeats system where users can participate in virtual classes on-demand individually or attend a fitness class instructed by our certified fitness instructors
- A boulder climbing wall in the main breezeway
- A community event room that can be rented hourly for family gatherings, classes, and birthday parties. This room is connected to the aquatics center as well as the main lobby.
- Room rentals for business, seminars, birthday parties, and committee meetings of all types
- Child Watch room where participants can drop off their children, ages 6 months to 9 years old while parents utilize the facility
- Separate family changing rooms in addition to men’s and women’s locker rooms
Recreation Center Outdoor Features
- Skate Park
- Playground with a youth pump bike track and lots of play equipment
- Basketball Court with lights
- Sheltered Pavilion with built-in all-season restrooms
- Hard and soft surface trails and trail loops can used for a 5k race on the property
- Two large multi-purpose athletic fields and community open space for events
- Food truck lane
- Two Electric charging stations
Memberships are now available but must be paid in person, as no online or over-the-phone registration is offered at this time. For more information, please visit berthoud.org/departments/parks-recreation.
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment