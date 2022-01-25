Poudre Valley REA Accepting Scholarship Applications

Local not-for-profit electric cooperative, Poudre Valley REA (PVREA) is accepting scholarship applications for high school seniors who are continuing their education.

Twenty-eight scholarships are available including 25 scholarships worth $2,000, one scholarship worth $1,000, and two scholarships worth $500.

Deadline is February 18, 2022.

Scholarships open to high school seniors, conditions apply

The deadline to apply for scholarships is Friday, February 18, 2022. Details can be found online at pvrea.coop/scholarships.

As a cooperative, PVREA routinely supports education. All cooperatives are guided by the same core values, known as the Seven Cooperative Principles. These principles are a key reason why electric cooperatives operate differently from other electric utilities, putting the needs of their members and communities first.

“Our youth are the future, and we pride ourselves in supporting local students as they take their monumental steps into the next chapter of life,” said Jessica Johnson, PVREA Community, and Member Relations Administrator.

PVREA has awarded scholarships to high school seniors since 2005. During that time, over $470,000 was awarded to area students who are continuing their education. PVREA will have presented over half a million dollars to area students who are continuing their education with the inclusion of this year’s scholarships.

The scholarships are made possible through the PVREA College Scholarship Fund which is sponsored entirely through unclaimed member credits. Member Credits are another cooperative institution and represent margins returned to the cooperative’s membership. PVREA members have received over $33 million from their cooperative over the past 10 years through member credits.

Unclaimed member credits are margins that could not be returned to a member and remained unclaimed. Additional details about member credits can be found at pvrea.coop/member-credits.

How to Apply for Scholarships

Applicants can fill out the form located at pvrea.coop/scholarships.

High school seniors who have been accepted for admission at any credited college, university, community college or vocation school may apply. Applicants must be dependents of parents, or members themselves, who currently have electric service from PVREA.

Applicants must submit the following items through the online application:

Their most recent academic transcript

A two-page essay written by themself outlining their achievements and career goals

Two recent letters of recommendation

A photo of themself

A resume (optional)

Other information, details, and application guidelines can be found online at pvrea.coop/scholarships.

Additional Youth Support Provided by Poudre Valley REA

There are additional support services in place for Northern Colorado youth accessible to members of PVREA.

One additional $1,000 scholarship is awarded at the PVREA Annual Meeting. High school seniors need only to attend and place their name in the drawing to win the Luck-of-the-Draw Scholarship. Details about the upcoming Annual Meeting can be found at pvrea.coop/annualmeeting.

Two all-expense-paid Youth Trips are available to high school juniors and seniors. Held annually in June, the Washington DC Youth Tour brings students from cooperatives across the country to our nation’s Capital to meet members of Congress and see monuments. Each July, Youth Leadership Camp in Steamboat Springs teaches students how cooperatives function, develops leadership skills and builds relationships while exploring extracurricular activities such as white-water rafting. Details for both trips can be found at pvrea.coop/youth-trips.

Safety demonstrations are also available for groups of 15 to over 100. Great for classrooms, schools, clubs, and groups, two demonstration types educate participants on how electrical systems operate as well as about the necessary safety precautions and equipment required around power lines. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit pvrea.coop/electrical-safety-demonstrations.

PVREA proudly supports the communities they serve through sponsorship opportunities. Driven by the cooperative principle of concern for the community, PVREA routinely sponsors a variety of non-profit events and causes. If you have an idea about ways the cooperative can support youth-based non-profits, please reach out directly by calling 800.432.1012 or emailing communications@pvrea.coop.

PVREA also enjoys sharing the outstanding stories of their membership through their ongoing series – Faces, Places, & Voices of Poudre Valley REA. If you, or someone you know, has a story worth sharing, please reach out directly by calling 800.432.1012 or emailing communications@pvrea.coop.

PVREA is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative serving efficient energy solutions to 50,000 homes and businesses across Boulder, Larimer, and Weld counties in Northern Colorado. More information is available at pvrea.coop.