Bicycle Film Festival-Fort Collins 20th Anniversary to be Held Virtually

Bike Fort Collins is bringing a virtual version of the annual Bicycle Film Festival, Wednesday, December 30, at 6 pm, to Fort Collins and Northern Colorado to celebrate the festival’s 20th anniversary.

Tickets for the Bicycle Film Festival (BFF) are running at $15 and will provide access to the film festival from Wednesday, December 30 through Sunday, January 10 at midnight. Tickets can additionally be purchased at any time within those streaming dates.

“In a year of a global pandemic, economic strife, violent acts by racist groups and a contentious election period, we hope to offer a positive respite from all of this for people—and the bicycle boom worldwide is optimistic news to celebrate,” said founding director of BFF, Brendt Barbur.

The on-demand virtual festival will feature a 90-minute compilation of BFF Select Short Films curated by Brendt to appeal to a wide audience from film connoisseurs to avid cyclists and many more. Bike Fort Collins (BFC) and BFF are inviting the public to watch the curated selection of select shorts and learn more about a charismatic Ghanian immigrant in Amsterdam who educates refugee adult women to ride bikes, Fort Collins local Resse Ruland and her FKT attempt, experience a birds-eye view of a Black Lives Matter bicycle protest ride from New York to Washington DC, experience the anguish of a father’s loss, the struggle of a young woman and her bike in Iran and much more.

BFF has brought films, music, and art to cities and towns worldwide over the course of 20 years, reaching over one million people. The festival is virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing the chance to reach and bring together a wider and more diverse audience with a multitude of cycling communities through film.

A portion of the sales of tickets for the festival will benefit BFC to support its work towards bicycle advocacy and other programs.

“Bike Fort Collins hopes bringing the Bicycle Film Festival to the community during the Holiday Season will provide a fun and engaging activity option, given the limited entertainment options due to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Dave Dixon, Executive Director of Bike Fort Collins. “We’re proud to bring this film celebration of bicycles and bicycling to the community, as we are seeing unprecedented levels of people on bikes these days,” Dave said.

For further information regarding Bike Fort Collins, visit: www.bikefortcollins.org or to learn more about the Bicycle Film Festival, including purchasing tickets, visit: https://btt.boldtypetickets.com/events/109938980/bicycle-film-festival-fort-collins