Final DUI Enforcement Period for 2020 Begins

The Colorado Department of Transportation is joining forces with Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies to finish The Heat Is On New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement starting, Tuesday, December 29 through Saturday, January 2, to ensure a safe transition for the state into the new year.

89 law enforcement agencies will take part by increasing their DUI patrols to support the enforcement period. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Lyft are continuing their joint effort “Gift of Lyft” campaign, which offers free or discounted rides over the holidays.

A total of 178 traffic fatalities involving an impaired driver have taken place this year, with 329 impaired drivers being arrested during the Holiday DUI enforcement period earlier this month. Alcohol use has increased nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the largest increases in excessive drinking being in western states, including Colorado.

The Heat Is On New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement period of last year resulted in the arrests of 360 impaired drivers by 101 participating law enforcement agencies. DUI enforcement helps to provide additional safety measures statewide that work to prevent impaired driving during yearly events and holidays.

“Our DUI enforcement efforts increase during the holidays, as impaired driving is no joking matter,” said Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “If you choose to drive impaired, you are not only putting your own life and lives of your passenger at risk, but you are also jeopardizing the safety of every other person on the road,” Matthew said.

For more information regarding the Colorado Department of Transportation, visit: https://www.codot.gov or to learn more about Gift of Lyft, visit: GiftofLyft.com