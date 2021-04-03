Brand New Event Coming to Northern Colorado 

The NoCo Grocery Grab is here!

Partners is announcing the community’s first-ever NoCo Grocery Grab. This fresh event brings the energy of the classic TV show Supermarket Sweep to Northern Colorado. Partners is raffling off the chance to win three top prizes— $1000, $750, or $500 shopping spree at Lucky’s Market. Then on April 30th, winners will have a limited amount of time to grab whatever they can, with a few hidden prizes along the way.

The NoCo Grocery Grab is a new event that gives the community a chance to have their own Supermarket Sweep competition. This event will take place in two parts. The first is an online raffle where anyone can purchase tickets for their chance to win the top prizes of a $1000, $750, or $500 shopping spree at Lucky’s Market in Fort Collins. The selected winners will complete their shopping spree live on April 30th.

All other ticket holders will have a chance to win smaller prizes after the Grocery Grab event. This event is a large-scale, filmed production where competitors make their way around the store, grabbing their groceries and a few other prizes hidden in the aisles. As the team’s race around the store, the audience will get to hear from iHeart Radio’s Big Rob, host of 96.1 KISS FM, to keep them tuned into the fun!

Each team will then check-out with the help of some mentoring partnerships while the audience at home cheers them on.

The winners will be announced via Facebook Live. Big Rob from iHeart Media will host the event and announce as the fun is taking place. The event will then premier to a larger audience on May 12, 2021, on the PoweredbyPartners YouTube page.

Tickets can be purchased at www.nocogrocerygrab.rallyup.com/nocogrocerygrab.