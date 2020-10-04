Bridge Work will Require Nighttime Closures of I-25

Construction on I-25 will require nighttime closures of the interstate on Monday, October 5, and Tuesday, October 6 to place large beams on the southbound portion of the I-25 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad.

The bridge work is continuing between Crossroads Boulevard and US Highway 34. The new bridge will allow construction of the future Kendall Parkway to connect to Larimer County Road 24 underneath I-25.

Furthermore, this widening will also make way for the installation of a new Bustang stop near the US 34 interchange in the middle of the interstate. Crews are erecting the new bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad as work progresses on the new I-25 lanes.

Impacts to travel regarding the bridgework are as follows:

Southbound I-25 full closure from Crossroads Boulevard to US 34 on Monday, October 5 from 9 pm to 5 am and on Tuesday, October 6 from 9 pm to 5 am on Wednesday, October 7.

Southbound traffic will exit I-25 at Exit 259/Crossroads Boulevard, head east to Centerra Parkway, proceed south on Centerra Parkway to US 34 and west on US 34 to the southbound I-25 on-ramp.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has a commitment to highway safety through their Whole System Whole Saftey initiative which has deemed these closures necessary in order to protect motorists from potential danger that could be posed by overhead work and the equipment staged on the roadway when traveling along I-25. The I-25 North Express Lanes: Johnstown to Fort Collins Project will increase capacity through an added Express Lane running in both directions, constructing inside and outside shoulders, and replacing bridges that are aging.

The project will also aid in improving multimodal access to regional transit to promote mode shift, improved bus service performance through new bus slip ramps from I-25 to the new Park-n-Ride at Kendall Parkway, and improve interchanges at CO 402, Prospect Road and US 34.

For more information regarding this project, visit: www.codot.gov/projects/north-i-25/johnstown-to-fort-collins or call 720-593-1996